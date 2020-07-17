First State Bank Reserves rally late in win
First State Bank Reserves rally late in win

FSB Legion

A late rally propelled the First State Bank Post 20 reserve squad to an 11-4 win over Elkhorn South Thursday.

FSB scored nine runs between the fifth and sixth inning after going down 3-2 early in the game.

Charlie Richmond pushed First State Bank into the lead with a two RBI single and Cal Miller followed it up with a bases load two RBI single to cement the lead at 7-3.

Post 20 added some insurance runs in the sixth with Cooper Weitzel and Ryan Dix both notching two-RBI hits.

Dix went 5 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out three.

The FSB Reserves pushed their season win tally to 11 with the victory.

