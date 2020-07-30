First State Bank Reserves season ends in West Division title game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA—First State Bank Post 20 Reserve team’s run in the Class B Reserve State Tournament came to an end Thursday with a 9-3 loss to Elkhorn South in the West Division Championship game.

“Not our best game, but sometimes that happens” First State Bank coach Dylan Kucera said. “We played this team four times and beat them three out of the four. Our guys had a heck of a season, it stinks that it has to end like that, but the guys played well. We couldn’t have asked for much more.”

First State Bank got on the board first in the top of the third with Jackson Cyza driving in Carter Richmond from second with a single.

Elkhorn South answered in the bottom of the inning, producing a run with a two-out single off FSB starter Ryan Dix.

Things got away from Post 20 in the bottom of the fourth as a bases-loaded single brought in a pair of runs followed by a double that added two more runs. Elkhorn South tacked on a fifth run to lead 6-1.

“Our team, whenever they got down throughout the season, they constantly never gave up, they swung the bat and pushed through to the end,” Kucera said. “I wasn’t expecting them to just roll over, they fought until the end.”