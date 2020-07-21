First State Bank Seniors claim first game of Fremont/Gretna World Series

FREMONT—When the initial cancellation of the American Legion postseason was announced, First State Bank Post 20 seniors coach Jeff Hayden started brainstorming on how to duplicate the atmosphere of an end of season tournament.
“I was sitting in on one of the baseball Zoom meetings and the Metro guys were talking about having a big end of season tournament and last time I looked at map, we aren’t in the Metro, so I knew that we had to find somebody to play,” Hayden said.
Hayden reached out to Gretna coach Bryan O’Flynn to set up an end of season series for both program’s junior and senior teams, setting up a rematch of last season’s American Legion State Championship series.
The renewed rivalry series got underway Tuesday night with First State Bank claiming the first game of the best-of-five series 6-0 behind a sensational night from Carter Sintek.
“Postseason baseball always has a different feel to it and so we are happy to be a part of it and happy to have the feeling of a postseason this year,” Hayden said. “I think our kids were a little more excited. We had a perfect night for it.”
Sintek dazzled on the hill while also producing at the plate, tossing a one-hit shutout while also notching three hits and two RBIs.
“Carter threw a very, very good baseball game,” Hayden said. “That’s the best start he has had with us by far.”
Sintek needed only 89 pitches to get through the seven frames.
“He did a great job of filling up the strike zone, going right after guys, being aggressive and making guys hit our pitch,” Hayden said. “He controlled at-bats. We were constantly in counts where we could dictate the at-bat.”
Of his 89 pitches, 60 were strikes.
“I was just going out there, focusing on throwing strikes and letting my defense work,” Sintek said. “That first pitch strike was my main goal all game.”
There wasn’t much work for the First State Bank defense as Sintek sent 12 Gretna batters back to the dugout on strikeouts.
First State Bank got all the offense it would need in the bottom of the second, striking for two runs.
Spencer Sorensen drove in what would stand as the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to left with the bases loaded, scoring Cal Janke.
Dawson Glause added to the lead with a ground out to second, scoring Jack Cooper.
Janke provided an insurance run in the third, reaching on an infield single while Hunter Mueller scored from home.
Sam Gifford plated in a run in the fourth with a single up the middle to bring in Jax Sorensen.
Sintek aided his own cause in the bottom of the sixth, notching a two-RBI single with the bases loaded, extending First State Bank’s lead to 6-0.
Post 20 finished with nine hits, led by Sintek’s three-hit night at the plate. Janke and Gifford both ended the night with two hits as well. FSB also swiped four bases
“I thought we came out and accomplished a lot of the offensive goals we set for tonight,” Hayden said.
Game Two of the best-of-five series is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gretna High School.
