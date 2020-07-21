First State Bank Seniors claim first game of Fremont/Gretna World Series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT—When the initial cancellation of the American Legion postseason was announced, First State Bank Post 20 seniors coach Jeff Hayden started brainstorming on how to duplicate the atmosphere of an end of season tournament.

“I was sitting in on one of the baseball Zoom meetings and the Metro guys were talking about having a big end of season tournament and last time I looked at map, we aren’t in the Metro, so I knew that we had to find somebody to play,” Hayden said.

Hayden reached out to Gretna coach Bryan O’Flynn to set up an end of season series for both program’s junior and senior teams, setting up a rematch of last season’s American Legion State Championship series.

The renewed rivalry series got underway Tuesday night with First State Bank claiming the first game of the best-of-five series 6-0 behind a sensational night from Carter Sintek.

“Postseason baseball always has a different feel to it and so we are happy to be a part of it and happy to have the feeling of a postseason this year,” Hayden said. “I think our kids were a little more excited. We had a perfect night for it.”

Sintek dazzled on the hill while also producing at the plate, tossing a one-hit shutout while also notching three hits and two RBIs.