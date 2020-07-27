First State Bank seniors drop game three of World Series

FREMONT—The First State Bank Post 20 brooms will have to stay away until next season as Gretna avoided a sweep on Saturday with a 4-3 win at Schilke Fields.
“I thought our kids battled hard,” First State Bank seniors coach Jeff Hayden said. “It’s a game that was really hard fought and I think both teams played hard.”
Fremont took control of the game early, jumping out to a 3-0 lead by the third inning.
First State Bank loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with a pair of walks and a single for Dawson Glause, who single to centerfield, scoring a run.
Carter Sintek drew a walk after a strikeout to make it a 2-0 game.
Cal Janke, who scored the first run of the game, powered First State Bank to its final run of the night in the bottom of the third, legging out a two-out triple before scoring on a wild pitch.
Gretna got a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth as starter Sam Gifford allowed a pair of singles before giving up a double, which scored both runners.
Gifford escaped the fifth by notching the final two outs himself, striking out a batter and picking off a runner at second.
Gifford finished the night with five innings pitched, scattering four hits while striking out seven and walking two.
“Sam threw very well, came out and just fill up the strike zone,” Hayden said. “Pitched well enough for us to win.”
First State Bank turned to Brenton Pitt for the two-inning save. After getting two outs, Gretna, who saw Pitt in Thursday’s contest, figured out the hard-throwing lefty with back-to-back singles and a double to plate the game-tying and go-ahead run.
An error and a walk loaded the bases before Pitt escaped the jam by inducing a pop fly.
First State Bank went down in order in the sixth then threatened to tie the game up in the seventh before stranding the tying run at second.
Sintek drew a lead-off hit by pitch before moving up to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Gifford, but the Post 20 offense couldn’t find a way to advance him further, striking out and flying out to end the game.
The fourth and possible fifth games of the World Series were called off Monday by Gretna, ending the First Bank Seniors season with Post 20 leading the World Series 2-1 and with a final record of 10-10.
