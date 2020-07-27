First State Bank seniors drop game three of World Series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT—The First State Bank Post 20 brooms will have to stay away until next season as Gretna avoided a sweep on Saturday with a 4-3 win at Schilke Fields.

“I thought our kids battled hard,” First State Bank seniors coach Jeff Hayden said. “It’s a game that was really hard fought and I think both teams played hard.”

Fremont took control of the game early, jumping out to a 3-0 lead by the third inning.

First State Bank loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with a pair of walks and a single for Dawson Glause, who single to centerfield, scoring a run.

Carter Sintek drew a walk after a strikeout to make it a 2-0 game.

Cal Janke, who scored the first run of the game, powered First State Bank to its final run of the night in the bottom of the third, legging out a two-out triple before scoring on a wild pitch.

Gretna got a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth as starter Sam Gifford allowed a pair of singles before giving up a double, which scored both runners.

Gifford escaped the fifth by notching the final two outs himself, striking out a batter and picking off a runner at second.