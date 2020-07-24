First State Bank seniors rally to go up 2-0 in World Series

GRETNA – A sixth inning rally propelled the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors to a 2-0 lead in the Fremont/Gretna World Series with a 5-4 win Thursday night.
Dawson Glause left his mark on the night, tossing five innings on the mound as well as driving in the game-tying and game-winning run.
“A really, really gutty win for him, that’s what we know what we are going to get from Dawson,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said. “He is going to play hard for us and compete every single pitch.”
With two outs in the top of the sixth and Jack Cooper and Spencer Sorensen on second and third, First State Bank had its best chance of the night to regain the lead.
“I was trying to drive a ball in the gap, but that didn’t happen,” Glause said.
Glause corkscrewed a grounder off the end of the bat on the left side of the inning, which ate up the Gretna third baseman, allowing Glause to reach and both Cooper and Sorensen to score.
“I was wheeling hard and got a lucky hop and glad our base runners were running hard to get both of them in there,” Glause said.
Brenton Pitt shut the door on any thoughts of a Gretna comeback, putting up zeros in the sixth and seventh to give First State Bank a 2-0 series lead.
“He filled up the strike zone and said try and hit this,” Hayden said.
The win puts First State Bank in the drivers seat to take the series with three games to pick the series ending win.
“That is huge going up 2-0,” Glause said. “It feels a lot better going into (game three) 2-0. You’ve got the lead for the sweep.”
First State Bank jumped out to an early 2-1 lead before Gretna rallied back.
A pair of runs in the third, including a solo homer to tie the game at 2-2, pushed the Dragons in front 3-2.
Gretna added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.
“They fought back and that’s one thing about these guys, they continued to fight and play hard,” Hayden said. “We were able to get guys on and apply pressure and that was a huge factor in those later innings.”
Glause earned the win with five innings pitched while also picking off two batters.
First State Bank can take the series Saturday, hosting Gretna at 6:30 p.m. at Schilke Field.
