First State Bank seniors rally to go up 2-0 in World Series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRETNA – A sixth inning rally propelled the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors to a 2-0 lead in the Fremont/Gretna World Series with a 5-4 win Thursday night.

Dawson Glause left his mark on the night, tossing five innings on the mound as well as driving in the game-tying and game-winning run.

“A really, really gutty win for him, that’s what we know what we are going to get from Dawson,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said. “He is going to play hard for us and compete every single pitch.”

With two outs in the top of the sixth and Jack Cooper and Spencer Sorensen on second and third, First State Bank had its best chance of the night to regain the lead.

“I was trying to drive a ball in the gap, but that didn’t happen,” Glause said.

Glause corkscrewed a grounder off the end of the bat on the left side of the inning, which ate up the Gretna third baseman, allowing Glause to reach and both Cooper and Sorensen to score.

“I was wheeling hard and got a lucky hop and glad our base runners were running hard to get both of them in there,” Glause said.