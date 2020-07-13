First State Bank seniors split with Norfolk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The First State Bank seniors split its doubleheader with Norfolk on Sunday, taking game one 12-4then falling 3-2 in game two.

First State Bank is 8-7 on the year.

Game one - First State Bank 12, Norfolk 4

A nine-run fourth inning allowed First State Bank to pull away from Norfolk for a five-inning win.

The contest was knotted up at 2-2 going into the fourth after Norfolk scored a run in the first and the third inning followed by a pair of runs for FSB in the bottom of the third.

Patience was the name of the game for Post 20 in the frame as the squad drew seven free passes - six walks and one hit by pitch - to stake out an 11-2 lead.

Carter Richmond drove in three runs with one swing of the bat, singling to right field with the bases loaded.

Norfolk got a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth, cutting the deficit down to 11-4.

Dawson Glause put the finishing touches on the win, tripling to start the bottom of the fifth, then scoring on a single by Richmond to invoke the run-rule.