First State Bank seniors split with Norfolk

The First State Bank seniors split its doubleheader with Norfolk on Sunday, taking game one 12-4then falling 3-2 in game two.
First State Bank is 8-7 on the year.
Game one - First State Bank 12, Norfolk 4
A nine-run fourth inning allowed First State Bank to pull away from Norfolk for a five-inning win.
The contest was knotted up at 2-2 going into the fourth after Norfolk scored a run in the first and the third inning followed by a pair of runs for FSB in the bottom of the third.
Patience was the name of the game for Post 20 in the frame as the squad drew seven free passes - six walks and one hit by pitch - to stake out an 11-2 lead.
Carter Richmond drove in three runs with one swing of the bat, singling to right field with the bases loaded.
Norfolk got a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth, cutting the deficit down to 11-4.
Dawson Glause put the finishing touches on the win, tripling to start the bottom of the fifth, then scoring on a single by Richmond to invoke the run-rule.
“Really good team win in game one,” coach Jeff Hayden said. “Sam had a solid outing, we swung the bats well and played good defense.”
Sam Gifford pitched up the win, tossing a complete game with five strikeouts while scattering nine hits.
Game two - Norfolk 3, First State Bank 2
A pair of singles in the seventh inning prevented Post 20 from sweeping the doubleheader as Norfolk scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
The visitors took the lead early in the game, plating two runs in the top of the third. First State Bank committed three errors in the frame, which led to both runs crossing home plate.
The Post 20 seniors answered in the bottom half of the frame. Spencer Sorenson lofted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Quinn Gossett, who reached on a dropped third strike, to score from third after moving up on a Pitt single.
Carter Sintek drove in the second run of the frame, single to left field to finish off First State Bank’s scoring.
Pitt took the loss in relief despite allowing just two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Glause went 5 innings with the start, only allowing one hit while striking out five.
“Our pitchers threw well enough for us to win game two, but we struggled to make plays in the third,” Hayden said.
First State Bank travels to St. Pius X at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
