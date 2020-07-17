First State Bank shutout by Union Bank

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors outhit Union Bank (St. Pius X) Thursday night, but couldn’t turn those base runners into runs, getting shutout 3-0.
Brady Benson and Hunter Mueller kept the Union Bank bats quiet until the sixth.
Benson went four innings with the start, allowing just two base runners - a walk and a single in the bottom of the first - while striking out four.
Mueller put up a zero in the fifth, aided by catcher Camden McKenzie throwing out a runner at second, before running into trouble in the sixth.
A pair of walks issued by Mueller snowballed into a trio of runs for Union Bank after three-straight singles cashed in the runs in the sixth inning. Union Bank had only one hit outside of the sixth inning.
First State Bank put a runner on in all but one inning of the contest and had a runner in scoring position in the four frames.
Post 20 is 8-8 on the year.
First State Bank hosts Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Schilke Field.
