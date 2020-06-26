Fremont Moo mixing local, Husker, national talent in second season

FREMONT—The 2020 Fremont Moo will have a mix of local, Husker and national talent out on the baseball diamond this summer as the Expedition League begins play.
The Moo will feature five players from Will Bolt’s program down in Lincoln in addition to four Midland players and one home grown pitcher in Brodie Sintek to go along with the handful of returners from last year’s playoff squad.
“I think it’s going to be an exciting summer,” second-year Moo manager Shea Bennett said. “We have a pretty good roster on paper to start out. We’ve got a couple local, Fremont kids, a couple Nebraska kids, so that’ll be exciting.”
The Moo went 32-32 last season and with a late charge, finished second in the Clark Division and earned a spot in the playoffs.
COVID-19 threatened to end the Expedition League’s season, much like it did for college summer leagues across the nation, but the persistent league was able to put together a plan to allow the third season to play on.
“With everything that is going on, everybody’s seasons getting canceled and all the kind of craziness, this is something for us to kind of escape all that and focus on baseball and be around each other and have some fun,” Bennett said.
One of the most intriguing pieces the Moo are adding to their line-up this summer is power-hitting third baseman Stacey Bailey, who signed with Nebraska in the fall.
As a freshman at Navarro Junior College, he hit .328 with 71 RBIs and 11 home runs on a team that finished third at the JUCO College World Series.
Also among the Huskers making their way to Fremont this summer is freshman first baseman Luke Boynton, who started six games for NU before the season was cut short. He was hitting .423 when the season ended, notching 11 hits and four RBIs.
Nebraska arms on the pitching staff include Kyle Perry, Emmett Olson and Quinn Mason.
Perry made four appearances and one start—a five inning, two hit performance against Columbia featuring seven strikeouts—for Nebraska. Mason allowed just four hits across six innings of work in three appearances.
“We’ve got a pretty good handful of Huskers coming in and I think the fans will like watching them,” Bennett said.
Coupling with the Division I talent is Expedition League All-Stars James Scutro and Luke White, both back for a second trip through the league.
Scruto went 6-3 as a starter last season for the Moo compiling a 3.94 ERA with a 2-1 strikeout to walk ratio.
White, a junior out of Lewis-Clark State College, hit .349 last season with the Moo while leading the team in home runs with nine.
With 52 games in 55 days on the slate for the Moo during this summer baseball sprint, Fremont brought in 15 pitchers to make up their staff—12 right-handers and three left-handers—in preparation for the bulk of innings needed to get through the summer.
“We are going to be pretty deep this year, a mix of guys at different levels who all produced where they were at in the spring,” Bennett said.
Scruto and Shea Zetterman are the only returning pitchers from last season’s team.
Right-hander Brett Erwin joins the Moo from UC—Davis, where he was a part of the weekend rotation for the Aggies as a junior and off to a 2-0 start in four starts to his senior year with a 2.14 ERA.
Also on the pitching staff is former Fremont High School star Sintek, who helped First State Bank to their first American Legion State Title in 73 years last year.
“From top to bottom, we are a lot deeper, for sure,” Bennett said. “All around, I think it’s going to be pretty solid and pretty consistent.”
The Moo open their season at 6:35 p.m. in Hastings against the Hastings Sodbusters for the first game of a three-game set on the road. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Fremont’s home opener is at 7:05 p.m. Monday against the Pierre Trappers.
