Fremont Moo mixing local, Husker, national talent in second season

FREMONT—The 2020 Fremont Moo will have a mix of local, Husker and national talent out on the baseball diamond this summer as the Expedition League begins play.

The Moo will feature five players from Will Bolt’s program down in Lincoln in addition to four Midland players and one home grown pitcher in Brodie Sintek to go along with the handful of returners from last year’s playoff squad.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting summer,” second-year Moo manager Shea Bennett said. “We have a pretty good roster on paper to start out. We’ve got a couple local, Fremont kids, a couple Nebraska kids, so that’ll be exciting.”

The Moo went 32-32 last season and with a late charge, finished second in the Clark Division and earned a spot in the playoffs.

COVID-19 threatened to end the Expedition League’s season, much like it did for college summer leagues across the nation, but the persistent league was able to put together a plan to allow the third season to play on.

“With everything that is going on, everybody’s seasons getting canceled and all the kind of craziness, this is something for us to kind of escape all that and focus on baseball and be around each other and have some fun,” Bennett said.