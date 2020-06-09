Fremont Moo unveil new schedule

FREMONT - The Fremont Moo’s summer schedule is here, featuring 52 games in 55 days.
“We are very excited to actually have the schedule concrete now and obviously it’s been a long process given the uncertainty in our league and the states that we play in,” Managing Owner Chad Miller said. “We are excited and now we can truly hunker down and make plans for the summer.
The Moo split the 52 game schedule equally with 26 home games and 26 games on the road.
Fremont will be on the road to start the year, playing a three-game set in Hastings against the Sodbusters starting June 26 before coming home on June 29 to take on the Pierre Trappers.
The Moo will contend with Hastings and the Western Nebraska Pioneers for the Lewis Division Title.
The Moo have been working with the City of Fremont and the Three Rivers Public Health Department over the past few weeks, putting together a plan for fans to attend home games. Three Rivers Public Health Department approved a Moo operating plan last week, allowing the team to move forward in allowing fans at the games.
With the current guidelines of 25% capacity up to 3,000 people, Miller expects Moller Field to hold 400 fans when the season begins.
“We are in the process right now of putting together that plan, so that plan can come out and we can feel comfortable that we can provide a clean environment that fans can relax and enjoy the ball game and some ballpark food,” Miller said.
Tickets sales go live on June 9.
Additionally, the Moo are looking for additional host families for players and interns. With the condensed schedule, the Expedition League expanded its rosters. Host families receive season tickets along with a host of other benefits. Contact Jessica Miller at Jessica@fremontmoo.com for more information.
2020 Fremont Moo Schedule
June 26 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
June 27 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
June 28 at Hastings Sodbusters, 2:05 p.m.
June 29 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
June 30 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 1 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
July 2 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
July 3 at Badlands Big Sticks, 7:35 p.m.
July 4 at Badlands Big Sticks, 7:35 p.m.
July 5 at Badlands Big Sticks, 2:05 p.m.
July 6 vs Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
July 7 vs Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
July 8 vs Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
July 9 vs Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:05 p.m.
July 10 vs Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:05 p.m.
July 11 at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
July 12 at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 2:05 p.m.
July 13 at Badlands Big Sticks, 7:35 p.m.
July 14 at Badlands Big Sticks, 7:35 p.m.
July 15 at Badlands Big Sticks, 7:35 p.m.
July 17 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 18 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 19 at Pierre Trappers, 2:05 p.m.
July 20 at Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 21 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
July 22 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
July 23 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
July 24 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
July 25 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
July 26 at Hastings Sodbusters, 2:05 p.m.
July 27 off
July 28 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 29 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 30 vs Pierre Trappers, 7:05 p.m.
July 31 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
August 1 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 7:05 p.m.
August 2 vs Hastings Sodbusters, 5:05 p.m.
August 3 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
August 4 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
August 5 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
August 6 at Hastings Sodbusters, 6:35 p.m.
August 7 vs Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
August 8 vs Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
August 9 vs Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 5:05 p.m.
August 10 off
August 11 vs Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:05 p.m.
August 12 vs Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:05 p.m.
August 13 vs Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:05 p.m.
August 14 at Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:35 p.m.
August 15 at Western Nebraska Pioneers, 7:35 p.m.
August 16 at Western Nebraska Pioneers, 5: 35 p.m.
August 17 at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
August 18 at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
August 19 at Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
August 21-23 Championship Series
