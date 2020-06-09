Fremont Moo unveil new schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FREMONT - The Fremont Moo’s summer schedule is here, featuring 52 games in 55 days.

“We are very excited to actually have the schedule concrete now and obviously it’s been a long process given the uncertainty in our league and the states that we play in,” Managing Owner Chad Miller said. “We are excited and now we can truly hunker down and make plans for the summer.

The Moo split the 52 game schedule equally with 26 home games and 26 games on the road.

Fremont will be on the road to start the year, playing a three-game set in Hastings against the Sodbusters starting June 26 before coming home on June 29 to take on the Pierre Trappers.

The Moo will contend with Hastings and the Western Nebraska Pioneers for the Lewis Division Title.

The Moo have been working with the City of Fremont and the Three Rivers Public Health Department over the past few weeks, putting together a plan for fans to attend home games. Three Rivers Public Health Department approved a Moo operating plan last week, allowing the team to move forward in allowing fans at the games.

With the current guidelines of 25% capacity up to 3,000 people, Miller expects Moller Field to hold 400 fans when the season begins.