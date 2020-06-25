Fremont Rebels 13-under AA squad snags a pair of wins
Fremont Rebels 13-under AA squad snags a pair of wins

  • Updated
The Fremont Rebels Under 13 “AA” team started their season with wins over Council Bluff Spartans and the Omaha Warrior Black squad over the weekend.

The Rebels won 8-7 over the Spartans with Jackson Schutt and Garrett Rau combining for the save in the fifth to give Fremont the win.

The Rebels rallied in their second game, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the final inning to secure a 4-3 victory

The Rebels scored all four of their runs in the last frame. The Warriors chipped away one run in the home half of the inning, but were shut down, preserving Fremont’s win.

