FSB Reserves stay alive in state tournament

FSB took advantage of six walks and a bases loaded error to get some breathing room.

Bennington made a late charge, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it a two-run game before Nate Jones got out of the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.

St. Pius X 4,

First State Bank 3A late rally came up 90 feet short for the FSB Reserve team in the opening round of the Reserves West State Tournament.

Dix wearing a pitch and a Jackson Cyza single provided First State Bank with some life trailing 4-2 with three outs to work with in the bottom of the seventh.

Cal Miller got the Reserve squad within a run with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Dix.

Dom Escovedo moved Cyza up to third with a groundout, but Cyza was left on the bases paths as the game ended on a fly out to right field.

“We swung the bat well, but we didn’t find the holes we needed to find and we had runners in position, but couldn’t capitalize when we needed to,” Kucera said. “That’s the game of baseball thought, you never know where it’s going to go.”