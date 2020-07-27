FSB Reserves stay alive in state tournament

OMAHA—The First State Bank Post 20 Reserve team found themselves in an unusual position Saturday night—bouncing back from a loss.
After going 12-2 in the regular season, the top seed on the West side of the Reserve State Tournament needed a win to stay alive on the bottom side of the bracket after losing 4-3 to St. Pius X in the opening round.
“It’ll be nice to see how our team responds, especially since it’s our third loss of the year,” First State Bank Reserves head coach Dylan Kucera said after the loss earlier in the day. “It’ll be nice to see how the guys respond and hopefully they respond well.”
Using a late comeback, the reserve squad gave Kucera an answer, keeping their season alive with a 9-7 win over Bennington.
First State Bank trailed 4-3 going into the fifth inning, but came out of the frame with a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Ryan Dix drove in the game-tying run with an RBI single to left field, scoring Cooper Weitzel.
Landon Lamson produced the go-ahead run with a double to centerfield, bringing in Dix and pushing First State Bank in front 5-4.
Post 20 added what would become much-needed insurance runs in the top of the seventh, extending their lead out to 9-4.
FSB took advantage of six walks and a bases loaded error to get some breathing room.
Bennington made a late charge, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it a two-run game before Nate Jones got out of the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.
St. Pius X 4,
First State Bank 3A late rally came up 90 feet short for the FSB Reserve team in the opening round of the Reserves West State Tournament.
Dix wearing a pitch and a Jackson Cyza single provided First State Bank with some life trailing 4-2 with three outs to work with in the bottom of the seventh.
Cal Miller got the Reserve squad within a run with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Dix.
Dom Escovedo moved Cyza up to third with a groundout, but Cyza was left on the bases paths as the game ended on a fly out to right field.
“We swung the bat well, but we didn’t find the holes we needed to find and we had runners in position, but couldn’t capitalize when we needed to,” Kucera said. “That’s the game of baseball thought, you never know where it’s going to go.”
First State Bank jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Lamson led-off the frame with a double to the left-center fence, stole third then scored on a Griffin Helgenberger grounder back to the pitcher.
Pius knotted the game back up in similar fashion, starting the top of the fourth with a double before driving in the run with a groundout to second base.
Lamson tallied his second run of the morning in the fourth, pushing First State Bank out in front 2-1. Lamson, who went 2-for-3 for the game, notched a one-out single, stole second then scored on a Charlie Richmond line drive to center.
Pius provided an immediate answer in the top of the fifth, striking for a pair of runs to claim a 4-2 advantage.
First State Bank loaded the bases in the sixth, starting with a triple by Escovedo, but left all three runners stranded.
Dix went the distance for First State Bank on the mound, scattering four hits and working around four First State Bank errors. He struck out one and walked two.
“He was throwing well for us, everything was working,” Kucera said. “He did pretty much everything you want out of a pitcher and it was great to see that, especially in the first round of the state tournament.”
Cyza led the First State Bank offense by going 3-for-4.
