FSB Reserves win Omaha South tournament

The First State Bank Reserve team came away with the championship at the Omaha South tournament over the weekend.

“The team played extremely well this weekend,” coach Dylan Kucera said. “They never gave up when they got down and fought until the very end. They deserved the championship and they went out and got it.”

First State Bank started the weekend with a pair of wins Friday night, taking down Bennington 13-5 and host Omaha South 12-5.

Ryan Dix starred for the reserves, combining for eight hits and seven RBIs between the two games while also tossing a complete game against Omaha South with eight strikeouts.

Jackson Cyza added to the offense with a home run against Omaha South.

Landon Lamson finished with five RBIs against Bennington.

First State Bank beat Omaha Central 5-3 to reach the championship game on Sunday, then took down Elkhorn South 11-8 that night.

The reserves trailed 6-5 going into the seventh inning before rattling off six runs to open up a 11-6.