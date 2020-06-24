FSB Seniors bats come alive against Lincoln High

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The First State Bank seniors put on an offensive show in Lincoln Tuesday night, picking up their first win of the season 14-2 over Lincoln High.

“We had a much better offensive approach tonight and our kids were much more aggressive early in at bats,” coach Jeff Hayden said.

The onslaught started in the first frame with FSB jumping out to a 3-0 lead, taking advantage of the first three batters reaching base.

Starting pitcher Carter Sintek worked around an error that loaded the bases, holding Lincoln to just two runs in the bottom half of the first, keeping FSB in front 3-2.

First State Bank (1-1) broke the game open in the third with the first of its two 5-run outbursts in the contest.

Brady Benson started the rally with a double to left field, then scored on a single from Sam Gifford.

A double off the bat of Camden McKenzie, who finished the night 2-for-3 with four RBIs, plated Gifford and Jack Cooper, who reached on an infield single.

Dawson Glause finished off the frame by driving in McKenzie and Hunter Mueller to set the score at 8-2.