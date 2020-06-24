FSB Seniors bats come alive against Lincoln High

The First State Bank seniors put on an offensive show in Lincoln Tuesday night, picking up their first win of the season 14-2 over Lincoln High.
“We had a much better offensive approach tonight and our kids were much more aggressive early in at bats,” coach Jeff Hayden said.
The onslaught started in the first frame with FSB jumping out to a 3-0 lead, taking advantage of the first three batters reaching base.
Starting pitcher Carter Sintek worked around an error that loaded the bases, holding Lincoln to just two runs in the bottom half of the first, keeping FSB in front 3-2.
First State Bank (1-1) broke the game open in the third with the first of its two 5-run outbursts in the contest.
Brady Benson started the rally with a double to left field, then scored on a single from Sam Gifford.
A double off the bat of Camden McKenzie, who finished the night 2-for-3 with four RBIs, plated Gifford and Jack Cooper, who reached on an infield single.
Dawson Glause finished off the frame by driving in McKenzie and Hunter Mueller to set the score at 8-2.
After giving up two runs in the first, Sintek settled in, setting down Lincoln High in order in the second and notching two outs in the third before yielding to Mueller.
In 2 ⅔ innings work, Sintek gave up three hits, two earned runs and struck out two.
Mueller took FSB the rest of the way, striking out five without allowing a hit.
“Carter and Hunter both had solid outings tonight and had good command of their pitches,” Hayden said.
FSB added a run in the fourth, then put the game out of reach in the fifth with another five-run frame.
Gifford, who finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk, provided the big hit of the inning, doubling with the bases loaded, extending the lead out 13-2.
First State Bank hosts Millard West at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Schilke Field for their home opener. FSB was originally scheduled to face Lincoln Southwest, but had to find a replacement after four members of the Lincoln Southwest squad tested positive for COVID-19.
