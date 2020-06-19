Hooper/Scribner drop home opener against Arlington

SCRIBNER – Arlington jumped out to a 7-0 and held on for a 12-0 win in five innings, spoiling Hooper/Scribner’s home opener Friday night.
“It was fun to be out at the baseball field,” coach John Peters said. “It was a struggle for us, pitching the ball early. We struggled on the mound a little bit, but that’s a good team over there.”
Arlington scratched across two runs in the top of the first before breaking the game open in the second, plating five runs.
Josh Miller started the scoring, wearing a pitch with the bases loaded. A pair of ground outs sandwiched another hit batter by Connor Larson, extending Arlington’s lead out to 5-0.
Cooper Hilgenkamp provided the big hit in the inning, singling up the middle to bring in a pair of runs.
Arlington tacked on three runs in the fourth and a pair more in the fifth to seal the win.
Hooper/Scribner worked in two pitchers in the loss with Larson picking up the loss after allowing the first seven runs.
Kayl Francis tossed three innings of relief, putting up the lone clean inning of the game for Hooper/Scribner in the third.
“He did a great job of throwing strikes,” Peters said. “They had to change their timing – Connor throws a lot harder. He comes in and makes them put the ball in play.”
Carter Smith notched two of Hooper/Scribner’s three hits on the night, going 2 of 3 with a pair of singles while Wyatt Rebbe recorded the third hit.
“(Smith) hit the ball solid both times, I thought and got right on top of it,” Peters said.
Arlington’s Braden Rump went four scoreless frames with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.
Despite the final score being settled after five innings, both sides agreed to play on, making sure to squeeze every ounce out of their limited schedules.
“Talking with their coaches, he had a couple guys he wanted to get a chance to pitch and we had a couple kids we wanted to get into bat,” Peters said. “More for experience than anything.”
The extra inning worked as a way to get some of the younger Hooper/Scribner athletes into a live-game situation as there isn’t a junior’s team this summer.
“It’s just a way of getting kids more action,” Peters said. “It’s always a little bit easier when you are on the diamond on another team than against yourself.”
Zac McGee, Keaton Bush and Smith all notched singles in the frame while Bushlow faced one above the minimum on the mound.
Hooper/Scribner remains at home for its second game of the season, hosting Lakeview at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!