Hooper/Scribner drop home opener against Arlington

Carter Smith notched two of Hooper/Scribner’s three hits on the night, going 2 of 3 with a pair of singles while Wyatt Rebbe recorded the third hit.

“(Smith) hit the ball solid both times, I thought and got right on top of it,” Peters said.

Arlington’s Braden Rump went four scoreless frames with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Despite the final score being settled after five innings, both sides agreed to play on, making sure to squeeze every ounce out of their limited schedules.

“Talking with their coaches, he had a couple guys he wanted to get a chance to pitch and we had a couple kids we wanted to get into bat,” Peters said. “More for experience than anything.”

The extra inning worked as a way to get some of the younger Hooper/Scribner athletes into a live-game situation as there isn’t a junior’s team this summer.

“It’s just a way of getting kids more action,” Peters said. “It’s always a little bit easier when you are on the diamond on another team than against yourself.”

Zac McGee, Keaton Bush and Smith all notched singles in the frame while Bushlow faced one above the minimum on the mound.

Hooper/Scribner remains at home for its second game of the season, hosting Lakeview at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

