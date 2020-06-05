Hooper/Scribner excited to be back out on the diamond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCRIBNER—It all felt familiar for the Hooper/Scribner summer baseball team. An early evening practice in June with the last of the day’s 90 degree heat still lingering. Jokes and laughter were shared as players got in a game of catch to start to knock the rust off.

The scene could have come from any early season summer gathering across the years until small details began to emerge from the Wednesday night practice.

Warm-up drills and games of catch were spaced out six feet apart and the bags of sunflower seeds were nowhere to be found.

Such is the life for summer baseball teams with COVID-19 still lingering.

“We are very excited to be given the opportunity to be able to play baseball this year,” senior Wyatt Rebbe said.

Still, the Hooper/Scribner team is eager to get back out the diamond.

“It’s been a little bit of a wait obviously, and everybody’s getting that anxious feeling and it’s nice to be out at the ballpark and get the kids out and active and involved with each other on the team and playing some baseball,” coach John Peters said.

Summer baseball will look different for almost every team across the nation and Hooper/Scribner is feeling the effects as well.