Hooper/Scribner excited to be back out on the diamond

SCRIBNER—It all felt familiar for the Hooper/Scribner summer baseball team. An early evening practice in June with the last of the day’s 90 degree heat still lingering. Jokes and laughter were shared as players got in a game of catch to start to knock the rust off.
The scene could have come from any early season summer gathering across the years until small details began to emerge from the Wednesday night practice.
Warm-up drills and games of catch were spaced out six feet apart and the bags of sunflower seeds were nowhere to be found.
Such is the life for summer baseball teams with COVID-19 still lingering.
“We are very excited to be given the opportunity to be able to play baseball this year,” senior Wyatt Rebbe said.
Still, the Hooper/Scribner team is eager to get back out the diamond.
“It’s been a little bit of a wait obviously, and everybody’s getting that anxious feeling and it’s nice to be out at the ballpark and get the kids out and active and involved with each other on the team and playing some baseball,” coach John Peters said.
Summer baseball will look different for almost every team across the nation and Hooper/Scribner is feeling the effects as well.
“You can tell the kids are excited though because they are here and ready to go and excited to play,” he said. “Everybody is tired of kind of being in that quarantine mode.”
The program will roster just one team this season- for the first time since Peters could remember—combining the available junior and senior players for a 12-man team
“We’ve got anywhere from a kid who is going to be a freshman in high school to kids that are just graduating and playing their fourth year,” Peters said.
The team will also have a shorter than normal schedule, featuring 12 games with no tournaments.
The focus won’t be on the wins and losses for the program, instead they are viewing 2020 as a year for growth.
“It’s going to be interesting and what we are trying to treat it as more of like a developmental year now that they’ve canceled district and state,” Peters said. “That’s what we are going to try and tell them, you’re not playing for an endgame as much. ...It’s more about developing and playing. The fortunate part about our team is everybody will be back. It didn’t cost anybody a year.”
Hooper/Scribner will have seniors Rebbe and Carter Smith and juniors Connor Larson and Brent Uhing as elder leaders for the group.
“We’ve had a group chat going, making sure everybody has been staying on point to keep our skills and everything up,” Rebbe said.
With a small roster, every player is set to have an impact on the season.
“They are all going to be key when you only have 12 guys total,” Peters said. “We aren’t going to focus too much on the wins and loses. It’s going to be different for everybody. You aren’t going to be able to talk too much after the game, so that improvement is going to have to take part a little bit, step by step.”
The summer schedule, as abbreviated as it is, still will give some of the players a point of closure after the spring sports were suspended.
“I am looking forward to getting the opportunity to play our first game again,” Rebbe said.
Hooper/Scribner first game back is set for Friday, June 19 at home. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We are just happy to have a chance to play and be involved with the kids and give them a chance to play baseball,” Peters said.
Hooper/Scribner Seniors 2020 Schedule
June 19—vs Arlington, 7 p.m.
June 24—vs Lakeview, 7 p.m.
June 26—at West Point, 7 p.m.
June 30—at Battle Creek, 7 p.m.
July 8—vs Pender, 7 p.m.
July 10—at Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells, 7 p.m.
July 17—at Tekamah-Herman, 7 p.m.
July 20—vs West Point, 7 p.m.
July 22—at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
July 24—at Arlington, 7 p.m.
