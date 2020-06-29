Hooper/Scribner fall to West Point
Hooper/Scribner fall to West Point

Hooper/Scribner fell 8-3 to West Point on Friday.

West Point jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, scoring a run in the first followed by six runs in the second.

Wyatt Rebbe drove in the first run of the night for Hooper/Scribner in the top of the fourth, singling to right field to bring in Connor Larson, who reached on a hit by pitch.

West Point took back the run in the home half of the inning, making it an 8-1 game.

The Hooper/Scribner bats were kept silent until the top of the seventh. Zac McGee drove in Aaron Firzke with an RBI single then scored by stealing home to set the final score.

Starter Keaton Bushlow was tagged with the loss for Hooper/Scribner, giving up seven runs in 1 ⅓ innings. Larson and Ty Miller combined to give up one hit and one run over the next 4 ⅔ in relief.

