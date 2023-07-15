The RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors opened up the A6 district tournament with a 7-1 win over Lincoln Northwest Saturday night.

Post 20 broke the game open in the top of the fourth, going off for four runs to balloon their lead to 5-0.

Collin Ridder delivered the big hit in the frame, plating a pair with a single down the third base line with the bases loaded for the final two runs of the inning.

Ryan Dix went 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing six hits while striking out five. He stretched his shutout streak to 17 1/3 innings before Northwest tagged him for their lone run of the night in the bottom of the fourth.

Logan Eggen took RVR Bank the rest of the way, striking out five of the eight batters he faced.

RVR Bank will face Lincoln North Star at 7 p.m. Sunday night. North Star advanced with an 8-7 win in nine innings over Lincoln Northeast.