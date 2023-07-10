The RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors split a doubleheader with Norfolk Saturday, losing 6-4 in the opening game before getting another shutout from Ryan Dix in a 3-0 win.

Norfolk struck first in the opener, putting up three runs in the top of the first then added two more in the top of the third to stake out an insurmountable five-run lead.

RVR Bank did chip away at the deficit, getting a run back in the fourth. Brooks Eyler led things off by wearing a pitch then scored on a two-out single by Landon Schurman.

Norfolk regained its five-run edge in the top of the sixth only for Post 20 to answer back with a run of its own.

Dom Escovedo hit into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Jackson Cyza, who reached by getting hit by a pitch, to score.

RVR Bank mustered a mini-rally in the bottom of the seventh, striking for two runs on a single by Brandt Phillips, which brought in Eyler and Charlie Richmond, but would come no closer.

Logan Eggen wore the loss, going six innings while allowing six runs (two earned) on 10 hits. He struck out four and walked a pair. Nate Jones tossed a scoreless seventh inning with two groundouts, the second inducing a double play.

In game two, Dix extended his shutout streak to 14 innings, tossing a second complete game shutout in as many outings.

He struck out nine while walking one and allowing six hits.

RVR Bank would get the only offense it’d need in the bottom of the second. Escovedo led off the inning with a single then scored on a two-out single by Richmond to push Post 20 in front 1-0.

RVR Bank would get an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Cyza, scoring Richmond, then tacked on another run for good measure in the sixth with Landon Schurman scoring on a Richmond single to center.

Post 20 finishes the regular season with a 12-9 record.

RVR Bank will host the Area 6 tournament at Schilke Field beginning Friday. Post 20, the fifth seed, will face No. 2 seed Lincoln Northwest at 7 p.m. Also in the bracket at No. 1 seed Columbus, who will face No. 6 seed Norfolk at 4 p.m. and No. 3 seed Lincoln North Star and No. 4 seed Lincoln Northeast, who are set to battle at 1 p.m.