The RVR Bank Post 20 Juniors squad rolled through the A6 district tournament and will represent Fremont in the American Legion Junior State Tournament in Bennington.

The Juniors went undefeated in the tournament, squeaking out one-run wins over Columbus and Norfolk—5-4 and 4-3—before lambasting top-seeded Lincoln Northeast 13-2 in five innings in the semifinals and Norfolk 13-4 in the championship game.

In the opening round against Columbus, RVR Bank had to rallied in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and then again came up with a run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off win.

Joe Archer drove in the tying run with a single to left field, scoring Cole Hazen, who reached on an error to begin the frame.

Hazen played the hero in the seventh, wearing a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the game-winning run.

Garrett Rau picked up the win in game one, tossing five frames while holding Columbus to four hits and striking out three.

The heroics came a little earlier in the quarterfinals. Down a run, 3-2, in the fifth, Jackson VanHorn worked a bases loaded walk to tie the game. Jackson Schutt ground into a double play in the next at-bat, but RVR Bank traded the two outs for the go-ahead run.

Chase Wray made the lead stick as he completed his 4 2/3 innings relief appearance with two more shutout frames. He didn’t allow a hit in relief while striking out two.

Caden Wray tossed a complete game—five innings—while allowing two runs on four hits with two more strikeouts on Sunday to procure the semifinals win.

The offense came alive in the final two innings, going for four runs in the fourth and a nine runs in the fifth to invoke the run-rule.

Aiden Vacha produced the big swing in the inning with a bases clearing double to open up a 10-2 advantage.

RVR Bank carried that offense over into Tuesday night as Post 20 lit up Norfolk for eight runs in the top of the first inning to bury the host squad.

Vacha notched his second bases-clearing double in as many nights in the final at-bat of the frame as the rally ended with him trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

Post 20’s lead grew to 10-0 with two runs in the top of the third before Norfolk expended the last of its efforts with a four-run outburst in the home half of the inning.

RVR Bank got most of its lead back in the fourth, putting up three runs to set the final score.

Caden Ristau and Issac Barton split the game with Ristau getting tagged for the four runs in the third. Barton got RVR Bank out of the inning with a strikeout, one of three on the night, then followed it up with two shutout frames to seal the win.

The American Legion Junior State Tournament will begin on Saturday, July 22.