The beauty and the pain of baseball is there is no running out the clock. All 21 outs must be recorded before a game is finished.

The RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors tasted the agony of being unable to seal the deal Monday night in the A6 district tournament as Columbus Post 84 rallied in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings then won 3-2 on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth, ending Post 20's season.

"That's a lot to process there," said RVR Bank coach Jeff Hayden. "That's why baseball can be such a cruel game because I felt like we were firm control of that thing all game long. Dom (Escovedo) throws a gem, but they came out and found holes, got a couple flairs to get down and that's unfortunately the way it is."

Escovedo worked six clean, shutout innings until the seventh.

The offense provided a pair of runs in the third as a Collin Ridder double turned into the game's opening run on a single by Jackson Cyza.

Brooks Eyler, who reached on a walk then advanced to second on the Cyza hit, stole third then came into score on the same play to set RVR Bank's lead at 2-0.

Columbus solved Escovedo in the seventh. A one-out error by Post 20 shortstop Eyler allowed the first runner aboard. Three-straight singles followed with the final driving in the two tying runs.

RVR Bank second baseman Charlie Richmond kept the game alive by cutting down a runner at the plate on an infield grounded before Escovedo sent the game to extras with his third and final strikeout of the game.

Neither side found a run in the eighth with RVR Bank reliever Logan Eggen settling in after giving up a lead-off double to induce a pair of groundouts, the first starting a double play.

RVR Bank got a second dose of pain in the bottom of the ninth after failing to put up a run in the top half of the frame.

Eggen worked two quick outs - a flyout and a strike out sandwiching a walk - before the string of singles struck again as Columbus loaded the bases.

The game-winning run came in on a walk, ending Post 20's season at 13-11 and prior to the State Tournament for the first time since 2018.

"I look at the team we were in the spring and the team we are right now and we are a vastly better team than we were then," Hayden said. "A lot of that has to do with our kids and them wanting to come to the ballpark everyday and work hard.

"We ask a lot of them and for some of them I've seen them every day since November and it's a lot work. That's what makes this game so great and what makes its so heartbreaking to see all that effort and knowing it's eventually got to end."

RVR Bank found themselves in the losers bracket after falling 3-1 to Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) Sunday night in the quarterfinals.

Post 20 scored first, tallying their lone run in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless game.

Ridder reached on a lead-off single, breaking up the no-hit bid in the process. Cyza joined him aboard the bases two batters later, wearing a pitch to put runners on the corners.

Escovedo put a grounder in play to short, which allowed Ridder to score as Escovedo reached on an error.

Lincoln North Star finally broke through against Post 20 starter Brandt Phillips in the bottom of the fifth.

Anderson Ford struck for two runs on back-to-back singles to go up 2-1.

Phillips allowed just four hits in the game, but equaled his strikeouts and walks at six.

"Brandt did a good job of settling in and finding his mechanics," Hayden said Sunday night.

Nate Jones tossed the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up a run in the bottom of the sixth to set the final score.

Post 20 was limited to just two hits in the lost. Eyler notched a double in the top of the sixth, but was thrown out at third trying to take the extra 90 feet on the play.

The RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors opened up the A6 district tournament with a 7-1 win over Lincoln Northwest Saturday night.

Post 20 broke the game open in the top of the fourth, going off for four runs to balloon their lead to 5-0.

Ridder delivered the big hit in the frame, plating a pair with a single down the third base line with the bases loaded for the final two runs of the inning.

Ryan Dix went 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing six hits while striking out five. He stretched his shutout streak to 17 1/3 innings before Northwest tagged him for their lone run of the night in the bottom of the fourth.

Eggen took RVR Bank the rest of the way, striking out five of the eight batters he faced.