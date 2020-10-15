Moo add more hardware with postseason awards

The bountiful 2020 campaign keeps giving for the Fremont Moo as seven players were named to the All-Expedition League Team.

Centerfielder Ronnie McBride took home the League Most Valuable Player award.

McBride hit .330 for the season, good enough for fourth in the league, with 59 hits, ranked third, and 55 runs, which led the league.

He also led the lead in doubles, 16, and had three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs.

McBride swiped 40 bases on the year to lead the Expedition League by 12.

Manager Shea Bennett was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Moo to the program’s first league title and a 34-20 record.

Catcher Jaxson Simmerman, second baseman Dillon Sears, third baseman Luke White and left fielder Cooper Morrison all received All-League honors.

Two Moo pitchers, Brett Erwin and Isaac Van Dyke, also earned recognition from the league.

The Expedition League announced the 2020 season awards on Wednesday.

Pierre trapper right handed pitcher Ethan Skuija was the pitcher of the year.