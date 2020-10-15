Moo add more hardware with postseason awards

The bountiful 2020 campaign keeps giving for the Fremont Moo as seven players were named to the All-Expedition League Team.
Centerfielder Ronnie McBride took home the League Most Valuable Player award.
McBride hit .330 for the season, good enough for fourth in the league, with 59 hits, ranked third, and 55 runs, which led the league.
He also led the lead in doubles, 16, and had three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs.
McBride swiped 40 bases on the year to lead the Expedition League by 12.
Manager Shea Bennett was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Moo to the program’s first league title and a 34-20 record.
Catcher Jaxson Simmerman, second baseman Dillon Sears, third baseman Luke White and left fielder Cooper Morrison all received All-League honors.
Two Moo pitchers, Brett Erwin and Isaac Van Dyke, also earned recognition from the league.
The Expedition League announced the 2020 season awards on Wednesday.
Pierre trapper right handed pitcher Ethan Skuija was the pitcher of the year.
The Executive of the Year is Jason Watson of the Badland Big Sticks, who were also the Organization of the Year. The Broadcaster of the Year was Max Tanzer of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.All- Expedition League team
Pitchers
Joel Colledge – Badlands Big Sticks
Brett Erwin – Fremont Moo
Austin Glaze – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Ryan Lobus – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Bradley Mullan – Western Nebraska Pioneers
Tanner Riley – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Shay Schanaman – Hastings Sodbusters
Ethan Skuija – Pierre Trappers
Marcello Terrazas – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Isaac Van Dyke – Fremont Moo
Catchers
Griffin Everitt – Hastings Sodbusters
Ryan McDonald – Hastings Sodbusters
Jaxson Simmerman – Fremont Moo
First Basemen
Bo McClintock – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Cooper McMurray – Pierre Trappers
Conner VanCleave – Badlands Big Sticks
Second Basemen
Justin Cooper – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Braeden Cordes – Badlands Big Sticks
Dillon Sears – Fremont Moo
Third Basemen
Mike Boeve – Hastings Sodbusters
Luke White – Fremont Moo
Gaylan Young – Badlands Big Sticks
Shortstops
Efry Cervantes – Hastings Sodbusters
Mason Dineson – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Wyatt Setian – Badlands Big Sticks
Outfielders
Casey Burnham – Hastings Sodbusters
Nick Grossman – Pierre Trappers
Carter Howell – Pierre Trappers
Jason Luke – Western Nebraska Pioneers
Carson Lundmark – Badlands Big Sticks
Ronnie McBride – Fremont Moo
Cooper Morrison – Fremont Moo
Josh Solomon – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!