Moo add more hardware with postseason awards
Moo add more hardware with postseason awards

Fremont Moo centerfielder Ronnie McBride waits for a pitch during the Moo home opener. McBride was named the Expedition League MVP Wednesday. 

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The bountiful 2020 campaign keeps giving for the Fremont Moo as seven players were named to the All-Expedition League Team.

Centerfielder Ronnie McBride took home the League Most Valuable Player award.

McBride hit .330 for the season, good enough for fourth in the league, with 59 hits, ranked third, and 55 runs, which led the league.

He also led the lead in doubles, 16, and had three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs.

McBride swiped 40 bases on the year to lead the Expedition League by 12.

Manager Shea Bennett was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Moo to the program’s first league title and a 34-20 record.

Catcher Jaxson Simmerman, second baseman Dillon Sears, third baseman Luke White and left fielder Cooper Morrison all received All-League honors.

Two Moo pitchers, Brett Erwin and Isaac Van Dyke, also earned recognition from the league.

The Expedition League announced the 2020 season awards on Wednesday.

Pierre trapper right handed pitcher Ethan Skuija was the pitcher of the year.

The Executive of the Year is Jason Watson of the Badland Big Sticks, who were also the Organization of the Year. The Broadcaster of the Year was Max Tanzer of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.All- Expedition League team

Pitchers

Joel Colledge – Badlands Big Sticks

Brett Erwin – Fremont Moo

Austin Glaze – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Ryan Lobus – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Bradley Mullan – Western Nebraska Pioneers

Tanner Riley – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shay Schanaman – Hastings Sodbusters

Ethan Skuija – Pierre Trappers

Marcello Terrazas – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Isaac Van Dyke – Fremont Moo

Catchers

Griffin Everitt – Hastings Sodbusters

Ryan McDonald – Hastings Sodbusters

Jaxson Simmerman – Fremont Moo

First Basemen

Bo McClintock – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Cooper McMurray – Pierre Trappers

Conner VanCleave – Badlands Big Sticks

Second Basemen

Justin Cooper – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Braeden Cordes – Badlands Big Sticks

Dillon Sears – Fremont Moo

Third Basemen

Mike Boeve – Hastings Sodbusters

Luke White – Fremont Moo

Gaylan Young – Badlands Big Sticks

Shortstops

Efry Cervantes – Hastings Sodbusters

Mason Dineson – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Wyatt Setian – Badlands Big Sticks

Outfielders

Casey Burnham – Hastings Sodbusters

Nick Grossman – Pierre Trappers

Carter Howell – Pierre Trappers

Jason Luke – Western Nebraska Pioneers

Carson Lundmark – Badlands Big Sticks

Ronnie McBride – Fremont Moo

Cooper Morrison – Fremont Moo

Josh Solomon – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

