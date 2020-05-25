Moo add Rohr to broadcast staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A familiar voice will greet fans at Fremont Moo games this summer when play starts in the Expedition League. The Moo signed on Nebraska football public-address announcer and Husker Softball play-by-play voice Nate Rohr to their broadcast team for the 2020 season.

“I’m thrilled to join the Moo organization to tell its story game by game, play-by-play,” Rohr said in a press release. “I love the game of baseball and I’m beyond excited to get the chance to tell a team’s story over a season.”

Rohr joins the Moo as he prepares for his fifth season as the public address announcer for Nebraska Football home games at Memorial Stadium. He also most recently completed his 16th season as Nebraska softball’s radio announcer for the Husker Sports Network. In the fall, Rohr is a panelist on The Opening Drive pregame show before each Nebraska football game and hosts the 5th Quarter Show in HSN’s postgame coverage of Husker Football. Rohr has also filled in on Sports Nightly, women’s basketball and baseball broadcasts on the Husker Sports Network.