Moo add Rohr to broadcast staff

A familiar voice will greet fans at Fremont Moo games this summer when play starts in the Expedition League. The Moo signed on Nebraska football public-address announcer and Husker Softball play-by-play voice Nate Rohr to their broadcast team for the 2020 season.
“I’m thrilled to join the Moo organization to tell its story game by game, play-by-play,” Rohr said in a press release. “I love the game of baseball and I’m beyond excited to get the chance to tell a team’s story over a season.”
Rohr joins the Moo as he prepares for his fifth season as the public address announcer for Nebraska Football home games at Memorial Stadium. He also most recently completed his 16th season as Nebraska softball’s radio announcer for the Husker Sports Network. In the fall, Rohr is a panelist on The Opening Drive pregame show before each Nebraska football game and hosts the 5th Quarter Show in HSN’s postgame coverage of Husker Football. Rohr has also filled in on Sports Nightly, women’s basketball and baseball broadcasts on the Husker Sports Network.
“Having someone with the experience and ability Nate has is exciting,” Moo managing owner Chad Miller said. “ His voice will undoubtedly be a familiar one to Eastern Nebraskans having been the voice over the speakers at Memorial Stadium at Husker football games and as the voice of Husker Softball in addition to his other work with the Husker Sports Network. When it is safe and acceptable to do so, the Moo will play baseball this summer and Nate is going to enhance our fan experience.”
A Beatrice native, Nate resides in Omaha with his wife, Ellie, and their one-year old son, Bobby.
“I grew up with a summer collegiate wood bat baseball team in Beatrice with the Bruins, so I know how great these teams can be for a community,” Rohr said. “I’m excited to help the Moo establish themselves in the Fremont community and build a similar tradition. I can’t wait to get to the ballpark and get to know the Moo!”
Wednesday would have been the home opener for the Moo, but the start of the season is currently delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
