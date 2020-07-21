Moo best Trappers behind Van Dyke's complete game

Isaac Van Dyke shut down Pierre’s offense, throwing a complete game five-hit shutout in a 13-0 win for the Fremont Moo over the Trappers Monday night in Pierre.
Van Dyke struck out six and walked just two, allowing just one runner to reach third base as he won his second straight start. In his last seven games, he’s allowed just three earned runs in 30.2 inning pitched, an ERA of 0.88.
For the seventh time in the last eight games, the Moo scored first. Kanin Dodge led off the game by getting hit by a pitch, moving to second when Cooper Morrison singled to left. After Ronnie McBride bunted Dodge to third and Morrison to second, a walk to Luke White loaded the bases. Two batters later, Luke Boynton singled to right, scoring two to give Fremont a 2-0 lead.
Then in the second, the Moo manufactured a run. With one out, Dillon Sears drew a walk, then advanced to third as Dodge singled to right. Sears scored when Morrison grounded out to shortstop. Fremont flashed its power to score in the third, as Luke White crushed a home run to left-center to boost the lead to 4-0.
The Moo broke it open in the fourth. With one out, Dodge singled to left, then moved to second when Morrison bunted for a hit. McBride drove in Dodge and Morrison with a triple to right-center, then McBride scored on White’s double to left, pushing the lead to 7-0.
Pierre mounted its most serious threat in the bottom of the fifth. The first two hitters reached and a fly ball to center moved runners to the corners with one out, but Van Dyke struck out Tyler Ranel looking, then got Tavian Josenberger to fly out to right to end the inning.
In the sixth, White crushed another homer to left-center to make it 8-0. Fremont posted two more runs in the seventh, Ryan Koski doubled to center. Two batters later, Sears singled to right to score Koski. Dodge tripled to center to score Sears and make it 10-0 Moo.
Fremont extended the lead in the ninth. With one out, Koski was hit by a pitch. Simmerman doubled to center, moving Koski to third. A Sears triple to right scored Simmerman and Koski, then Sears scored on Dodge’s groundout to short.
White paced the Moo offense by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI. Dodge was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI, while Sears was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.
