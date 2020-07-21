Moo best Trappers behind Van Dyke's complete game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isaac Van Dyke shut down Pierre’s offense, throwing a complete game five-hit shutout in a 13-0 win for the Fremont Moo over the Trappers Monday night in Pierre.

Van Dyke struck out six and walked just two, allowing just one runner to reach third base as he won his second straight start. In his last seven games, he’s allowed just three earned runs in 30.2 inning pitched, an ERA of 0.88.

For the seventh time in the last eight games, the Moo scored first. Kanin Dodge led off the game by getting hit by a pitch, moving to second when Cooper Morrison singled to left. After Ronnie McBride bunted Dodge to third and Morrison to second, a walk to Luke White loaded the bases. Two batters later, Luke Boynton singled to right, scoring two to give Fremont a 2-0 lead.

Then in the second, the Moo manufactured a run. With one out, Dillon Sears drew a walk, then advanced to third as Dodge singled to right. Sears scored when Morrison grounded out to shortstop. Fremont flashed its power to score in the third, as Luke White crushed a home run to left-center to boost the lead to 4-0.