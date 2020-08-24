Moo claim first Expedition League title with sweep of Badlands

FREMONT—The Fremont Moo took a season that almost didn’t happen and turned it into one the organization won’t ever forget.
“It’s an amazing feeling. We are so blessed to be able to play this season with everything going on in the world,” Ronnie McBride said. “It was like a fifty-fifty toss up to whether we were going to play or not and it was just a great feeling to around these dudes who wanted to win and just compete everyday.
The Moo punched their ticket to the history books with a 10-1 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Saturday night at Moller Field, sweeping the Expedition League championship series and claiming the program’s first ever league title.
“I am very proud of these guys, we had a lot of returns, a lot of new guys, guys who left and it took everyone,” Moo coach Shea Bennett said. “I am so proud of them and for the city of Fremont.”
The league title comes in just the organization’s second season as a team, both of which provided adversity off the field with the flooding impacting the Moo’s inaugural season and the COVID pandemic delaying the start of this season.
“When we got here last year, I could see it,” McBride said on the team’s quick rise to the top. “We gelled so quick and with all the dudes returning from last year, it’s not a surprise for me because the chemistry was there all year and we just had fun with it.”
A six-run first inning put Fremont in command from the jump.
“That was huge to get off to an early lead like that,” Bennett said. “The boys were hungry and they put some pressure on them right away.”
Kanin Dodge and Dillon Sears produced back-to-back singles to lead-off the bottom of the first. Cooper Morrison came to the plate just looking to advance each runner 90 feet.
His bunt down the third base line did more than that as Big Sticks pitcher’s throw to first sailed into right field, allowing both Dodge and Sears to score.
“My thought process is if I get a knock out of it, it just sets up bases loaded and if something like that happens that’s even better,” Morrison said. “It’s kind of a make-shift (sacrifice bunt), but at the end of the day I was just trying to move the runners over to score a couple of runs.
Jack Simonsen cashed in Morrison with an RBI single through the drawn in infield. Hayden Klemenock kept the hit parade rolling with a line drive off the right field fence, resulting in a triple and another run for the home squad.
Chaney Dodge dropped in a single to right field to bring in Klemenock, capping off the scoring for the frame and cementing
“We were all fired up, but we knew with an early punch, you’ve got to keep playing the game,” McBride said. “You just can’t set it in cruise control.”
Moo starter Issac Van Dyke took advantage of the early cushion, holding Badlands scoreless until the third.
“I was a little nervous, but I like that because it gave me a little adrenaline too,” Van Dyke said. “After we scored six in the first, I wasn’t really nervous any more.”
Fremont took advantage of a pair of Big Stick errors in the bottom of the second to tack on an extra run.
Sears led off the inning with a mile-high pop fly in front of the catch that was dropped after some miscommunication between the Badlands fielders.
Morrison made his way to third base for a second-straight at-bat, singling to right field then advancing to second as Sears drew a throw to third. The throw skidded past the Badlands third baseman, ending up in the Moo dugout for a free 90 feet for Morrison and another run for the Moo.
The Big Sticks notched in its lone run of the night with a solo blast off the bat of Wyatt Setian in the third.
Van Dyke responded by putting up three-straight zeros on the board.
The Davenport University sophomore’s night came to an end after six frames, finishing with seven strikeouts and one walk while scattering nine hits.
Fremont tacked on an pair of insurance runs in the seventh with Klemenock pouncing on a 1-1 pitch to score McBride and Simonsen, who both reached on singles.
The Moo added one more run for good measure in the ninth to set the final score.
Brett Sears came on in the seventh for the Moo, striking out four in two innings of shutout baseball.
Hilton Mehrmann finished off the Big Sticks in the ninth, closing the season with a strikeout to seal the win.
Fremont ends the season with a record of 34-20, improving on last season’s record by two games with 10 few games to work with.
The Moo set the stage for Saturday’s sweep with a come-from-behind 8-2 win Friday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!