Moo claim first Expedition League title with sweep of Badlands

FREMONT—The Fremont Moo took a season that almost didn’t happen and turned it into one the organization won’t ever forget.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We are so blessed to be able to play this season with everything going on in the world,” Ronnie McBride said. “It was like a fifty-fifty toss up to whether we were going to play or not and it was just a great feeling to around these dudes who wanted to win and just compete everyday.

The Moo punched their ticket to the history books with a 10-1 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Saturday night at Moller Field, sweeping the Expedition League championship series and claiming the program’s first ever league title.

“I am very proud of these guys, we had a lot of returns, a lot of new guys, guys who left and it took everyone,” Moo coach Shea Bennett said. “I am so proud of them and for the city of Fremont.”

The league title comes in just the organization’s second season as a team, both of which provided adversity off the field with the flooding impacting the Moo’s inaugural season and the COVID pandemic delaying the start of this season.