Moo claim lopsided win over Sodbusters

After Hastings tallied a run in the top of the sixth, Fremont blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth.

Dodge reached on a hit by pitch but was erased on a fielder’s choice hit into by Morrison. McBride hammered a two-run home run to left to boost the lead to 9-2.

With two outs, Matt Abdelnour snapped an 0-for-24 slump with a double to left. Taylor Howell drew a walk, then Abdelnour moved to third and Howell advanced to second on a wild pitch.

A single by Jack Simonsen scored Abdelnour and Howell and pushed the lead to 11-2. Koski singled through the right side, putting two on with two out for Sears, who doubled to right to drive in Koski and make it 12-2. After Dodge drew a walk, Morrison singled to right, scoring Koski and Sears and growing the lead to 12, with Dodge moving to third on the play.

McBride followed with a walk, and White singled up the middle to score Dodge and Morrison and push the lead to 16-2. In total in the sixth, Fremont sent 14 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs on seven hits while drawing three walks.

The Moo kept the heat on Hastings in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Jack Simonsen doubled to center. He moved to third when Koski grounded to short, then scored when Sears singled to left.