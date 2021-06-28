Moo drop extra innings slugfest with Sabre Dogs

The Fremont Moo rallied to erase a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn't capitilze in extra innings as the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs won the series finale 15-12 in 11 innings, taking the series two games to one.
Luke Hamzeh took over the mound in the top of the eighth for the Moo, going three-up and three-down. Tied 8-8 in the top of the ninth, Souris Valley’s bats came alive, exploding for four runs, including a three-run homer by Cullen Hannigan.
Brock Reller opened up the bottom of the ninth with a walk, and Luke White followed with a single to the right side. A walk to Hays then loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Austin Callahan.
Callahan laced a bases loaded triple on a full count, clearing the bases to tie the game at 12-12.
The Moo dugout, however, celebrated like Callahan had hit a walk-off triple and the resulting celebration registered the second out of the inning in addition to taking away the winning run at third. Tyler Push then flew out to send the game into extra innings.
Trent Sellers replaced Hamzeh on the pitch in the tenth and kept the game tied at 12-12. After almost four-and-a-half hours of baseball, Souris Valley finally sealed the contest in the top of the eleventh.
Taylor Justice represented the tie-breaker runner to start the inning on second for the Sabre Dogs and advanced to third on a bunt single.
Souris Valley relief pitcher Jaiden Beck timed up a fastball, rocking a two-run bomb out of the park.
The Moo were unable to rally in the bottom of the eleventh, recording their tenth loss of the year.
White and Reller led the Moo offense, going 3-for-5 and 2-for-3, respectively, with White finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
With the Moo defeat, the Western Nebraska Pioneers clinched the Clark Division at the halfway point.
Tensions between the two teams were high at Historic Moller Field throughout the weekend and all culminated in a back-and-forth slugging match on Sunday.
The Moo (18-10) broke open scoring early, tallying four runs in the first inning. Reller recorded his 29th RBI of the year with a single to bring in Auggie Rasmussen, and White followed by ripping a three-run moonshot to left-centerfield.
The Sabre Dogs plated three runs in the third and added one more in the fourth to even the score 4-4. Moo starting pitcher Jackson Kraus’ day ended at the end of that frame; Kraus gave up three hits, four (three earned) runs, two walks and struck out one.
Then in the fifth, Souris Valley grabbed their first lead of the night off relief pitcher Tre Turner, who allowed an additional four runs (two earned), bringing the score to 8-4 Sabre Dogs.
Brendon Jones replaced Turner to record the last out of the inning, getting out of a bases-loaded jam. Jones then went on to pitch two scoreless, hitless innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Austin Baskin advanced from first to third off a Souris Valley pick-off error after getting hit by a pitch with one out. Baskin then scored off a Dillon Sears RBI-groundout to cut the Sabre Dogs’ lead to three.
EJ Taylor led off the seventh inning with a walk and stole second on an 0-2 count on Reller. Then, Reller smashed a single on the right-field line to bring in Taylor. Ryne Hays then knocked in Reller with a single left field, making the score 8-7. With one out and runners on the corners, Sears recorded another RBI on the day, bringing in Hays with a sacrifice fly.
The series loss leaves Fremont in third place in the Clark Division approaching the halfway point in the season.