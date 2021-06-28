Moo drop extra innings slugfest with Sabre Dogs

The Fremont Moo rallied to erase a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn't capitilze in extra innings as the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs won the series finale 15-12 in 11 innings, taking the series two games to one.

Luke Hamzeh took over the mound in the top of the eighth for the Moo, going three-up and three-down. Tied 8-8 in the top of the ninth, Souris Valley’s bats came alive, exploding for four runs, including a three-run homer by Cullen Hannigan.

Brock Reller opened up the bottom of the ninth with a walk, and Luke White followed with a single to the right side. A walk to Hays then loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Austin Callahan.

Callahan laced a bases loaded triple on a full count, clearing the bases to tie the game at 12-12.

The Moo dugout, however, celebrated like Callahan had hit a walk-off triple and the resulting celebration registered the second out of the inning in addition to taking away the winning run at third. Tyler Push then flew out to send the game into extra innings.

Trent Sellers replaced Hamzeh on the pitch in the tenth and kept the game tied at 12-12. After almost four-and-a-half hours of baseball, Souris Valley finally sealed the contest in the top of the eleventh.