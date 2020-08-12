Moo eliminate Pioneers from playoffs

Stellar pitching by Hilton Mehrmann, Quinn Mason and Grant Hubka and powerful hitting drove the Moo to a 5-3 win over Western Nebraska Tuesday night at Moller Field.
The win ensures that Fremont will have at least a three-game lead in the Clark Division with eight games remaining, while also eliminating Western Nebraska from playoff contention.
Western Nebraska jumped ahead in the top of the second.
Blaine Ray led off the inning with a single to left. Kai Alberghini followed with a two-run homer to left. Josh Davis singled to left, moved to second on a ground out by Luis Alcantara to third, advanced to third on a grounder to shortstop by Cameron Skinner, then scored on Cody Kehl’s RBI double to left to build a 3-0 lead.
But after a bumpy second inning, Mehrmann settled in, allowing no runs and two hits in his last five innings of work.
In total, he threw seven innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs while walking one in moving to 4-2 on the season.
Mason and Hubka each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to finish off the win.
Offensively, Fremont evened the game in the bottom of the third.
Nick Emanuel drew a leadoff walk. In his first at bat with the Moo, Trevor Barajas singled to right.
Three batters later, Ronnie McBride attacked the first pitch and hammered it over the chain-link monster in left field to tie the game, 3-3.
Then in the sixth, Jack Simonsen worked ahead in the count 2-0, then clocked a home run to left to leadoff the frame and give the Moo a 4-3 lead.
Fremont tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. With two outs, Matt Abdelnour drew a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI double by Hayden Klemenok to give the Moo a two-run lead.
