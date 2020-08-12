Moo eliminate Pioneers from playoffs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stellar pitching by Hilton Mehrmann, Quinn Mason and Grant Hubka and powerful hitting drove the Moo to a 5-3 win over Western Nebraska Tuesday night at Moller Field.

The win ensures that Fremont will have at least a three-game lead in the Clark Division with eight games remaining, while also eliminating Western Nebraska from playoff contention.

Western Nebraska jumped ahead in the top of the second.

Blaine Ray led off the inning with a single to left. Kai Alberghini followed with a two-run homer to left. Josh Davis singled to left, moved to second on a ground out by Luis Alcantara to third, advanced to third on a grounder to shortstop by Cameron Skinner, then scored on Cody Kehl’s RBI double to left to build a 3-0 lead.

But after a bumpy second inning, Mehrmann settled in, allowing no runs and two hits in his last five innings of work.

In total, he threw seven innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs while walking one in moving to 4-2 on the season.

Mason and Hubka each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to finish off the win.

Offensively, Fremont evened the game in the bottom of the third.