Moo end weekend on high note after losing three-in-a-row

The Fremont Moo continue to jostle with the Hastings Sodbusters for the top spot in the Clark Division, sitting a half game back in the division standings after dropping three out of the four games over the weekend.
The Sodbusters ended the Moo’s franchise-record-tying six game win streak on Friday before taking both games of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Fremont bounced back in a big way Sunday, smashing six homeruns to end the weekend on a high note.
The Moo sit at 20-16 on the season.
Sunday - Moo 18, Hastings 6
The Moo offense exploded for a season high 18 runs and six home runs in dominating the Sodbusters in an 18-6 victory Sunday night at historic Moller Field. The win sliced Hastings’ lead in the Clark Division to just half a game with four games remaining in the week-long, eight-game series.
Jaxson Simmerman and Jack Simonsen hit two home runs each. Just one day after celebrating his high school graduation, Simmerman was 2-for-4 with five RBI and a walk. Meanwhile, Simonsen was a late addition to the lineup after an injury in pregame warmups, but was 3-for-5 with two RBI.
Hastings scored first for the fourth straight game in the series. Drew Behling was hit by a pitch to lead off the third. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dylan Herd, then scored two batters later when Grant Schmidt singled to left to score Behling to make it 1-0, Sodbusters.
The Moo stormed back in the bottom of the fourth. Ronnie McBride led off the inning with a single to left, then stole second. Luke White was hit by a pitch and Brock Reller loaded the bases with a wind-blown popup that landed for a single near the third base line. Taylor Howell hit a sacrifice fly to right to score McBride to tie the game at one. Ryan Koski lined a double to center to score White and give the Moo the lead, 2-1. A groundout to short by Simmerman scored Reller, and a Dillon Sears double drove in Koski to make it 4-1 Moo.
The Sodbusters responded in the top of the fifth. Casey Burnham singled to left to lead off the inning. Schmidt reached on an error. Two batters later, Mike Boeve walked to load the bases. Ryan McDonald singled up the middle to drive in Burnham. A fielder’s choice hit into by Griffin Everitt scored Schmidt, and Hastings tied it when Reece Anderson flared a single to center to score Boeve.
Fremont’s power was on display in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Simonsen served the first pitch of the inning over the fence in right to give the Moo back the lead, 6-5. Three batters later, Brock Reller homered to right to push the lead to 7-5. After Howell and Koski drew walks, Simmerman went the opposite way to hit a three-run home run to add to the lead and make it 9-5.
The Sodbusters chipped into the deficit in the top of the sixth. With one out, Burnham singled to right and Schmidt reached on an error ahead of Efry Cervantes, who doubled to left to score Burnham and move Schmidt to third. A groundout to the pitcher by Boeve drove in Schmidt to cut the Moo lead to 9-6. Fremont got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Dodge led off the inning with a walk, moved to third on a Jack Simonsen single to right and scored when McBride doubled to left to make it 10-6.
Another explosion by the Moo lineup pushed the lead farther. With one out, Koski and Simmerman hit back to back home runs to build the Fremont lead to 12-6. The Moo tacked on six more runs in the eighth. Simonsen led off the inning with his second home run. McBride doubled then scored on a White single. With two outs, Howell was hit by a pitch, then moved to third on Koski’s double. Howell scored on a wild pitch with Simmerman at the plate, who drew a walk. Sears doubled to right to score Koski for the 16th run. A two-run single by Dodge capped the scoring and pushed the Moo lead to 12.
Isaac Van Dyke earned the win, striking out a season-high tying 10 in six innings.
The series shifts back to Hastings for the next three games, starting with a Monday night 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on FremontMoo.com and Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM in Fremont, beginning with pregame coverage at 6:25 PM.
Friday - Hastings 8, Moo 7
Fremont could not overcome a slow start and, despite a late rally, fell to Hastings, 8-7, in the first of an eight-game series between the top two teams in the Clark Division. With the win, the Sodbusters pull to within a half-game of the Moo for first. Fremont left 16 runners on base for the game, including the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings.
Hastings jumped on the board in the first. Casey Burnham singled to right. Grant Schmidt followed with a two-run home run to left. Then Ryan McDonald doubled to left, moved to third on a fly out to center and scored when Tayten Tredeway grounded out to the shortstop to make it 3-0 Sodbusters.
Fremont responded in the second. With one out, Brock Reller singled to center. Two batters later, Reller moved to third when Cheney Dodge reached on an error by the second baseman. Hayden Klemenok ripped a double to right to score Reller to make it 3-1.
Then in the bottom of the third, Ronnie McBride drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Luke White’s RBI double to left to cut the Hastings lead to 3-2.
A two-out rally plated three runs for Hastings in the fourth. After Wyatt Andersen drew a walk and Casey Burnham doubled to left, Schmidt hammered a three-run home run, his second homer of the day, to push the Sodbusters’ lead to 6-2. Hastings added a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to add to the Sodbusters’ lead.
After Hastings scored five straight runs, the Moo snapped the run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cheney Dodge reached on an error by the shortstop, advanced two bases on a wild pitch, then scored on Klemenok’s ground out to second, cutting Hastings’ lead to 8-3.
The Moo fought their way back into the game in the seventh. Luke White reached on an error, then moved to third when Reller doubled to right. The next batter, Taylor Howell, clubbed a three-run home run to left-center to cut it to 8-6 Hastings. The rally continued in the eight, as Reller drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on a single up the middle by Howell to cut it to 8-7, but the Moo got no closer.
The loss snapped Fremont’s franchise-record-tying six-game winning streak. Reller led the Moo offense by going 3-for-4 at the plate with a walk and three runs scored. Howell was 2-for-5 with four RBI and his fifth home run of the year. Cooper Morrison’s hitting streak ended at 12 games.
Saturday - Game One - Hastings 6, Moo 5
Like they did Friday night, the Sodbusters wasted no time getting ahead of the Moo, scoring in the first for the second straight day. With one out, Grant Schmidt and Ryan McDonald singled and Tayten Tredeway drove a double to right to score Schmidt. Griffin Everitt ripped a triple to the wall in right to score McDonald and Tredeway to push the lead to 3-0. Reece Anderson was hit by a pitch, putting runners at the corners with one out for Mike Boeve, who hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Everitt. Wyatt Andersen lined a double to left to score Anderson and push the Hastings lead to 5-0.
The first nine Fremont hitters were retired, before Kanin Dodge singled to left to lead off the fourth. The Moo finally got on the board in the fifth. With two outs, Ryan Koski worked a walk. Nick Emanuel reached on an error, moving Koski to third. Then, Owen Bischoff singled to the left side, scoring Koski to cut the Sodbusters’ lead to 5-1.
Then in the sixth, the Moo jumped on tiring starter Andrew Shaw. Ronnie McBride drew a leadoff walk, stole second, then scored when Luke White doubled to left. Brock Reller drew a walk, putting two on with no outs and ending Shaw’s day. Against reliever Jake Adams, Taylor Howell singled up the middle, scoring White. Two batters later, Nick Emanuel reached on an error, allowing Reller and Howell to score to tie the game, 5-5.
But the Sodbusters responded in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Reece Anderson singled to center, then advanced to second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. He scored on Boeve’s single to left, giving Hastings the lead for good.
Game 2 - Hastings 6, Moo -
For the third straight game in the series, Hastings scored first, but in the second instead of the first. Tayten Tredeway led off with a single to left. He stole second, then scored two batters later when Mike Boeve singled to center. Boeve moved to second on the errant throw home, then to third on a passed ball. Wyatt Anderson drew a walk, putting runners at the corners for Dylan Herd. He singled to right, driving in Boeve to make it 2-0. A wild pitch brought in Andersen to make it 3-0.
The Sodbusters manufactured a run in the third. Grant Schmidt drew a leadoff walk, moved to second when Ryan McDonald grounded out to second, stole third, then scored when Tredeway hit a sacrifice fly to left, pushing the lead to 4-0. Hastings added a run in the fourth. With one out, Drew Behling tripled to center, then scored on Wyatt Andersen’s groundout to shortstop to make 5-0. In the fifth, Burnham drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third, and scored on McDonald’s sacrifice fly.
Laif Hultine pitched a complete game shutout, allowing eight hits while walking two and striking out five to earn the win.
The series moves back to Fremont and historic Moller Field (750 S. Broad Street, Fremont, Neb.) for a 5:05 pm Sunday first pitch in a game that can be heard on FremontMoo.com.
