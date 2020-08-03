Moo end weekend on high note after losing three-in-a-row

The Moo stormed back in the bottom of the fourth. Ronnie McBride led off the inning with a single to left, then stole second. Luke White was hit by a pitch and Brock Reller loaded the bases with a wind-blown popup that landed for a single near the third base line. Taylor Howell hit a sacrifice fly to right to score McBride to tie the game at one. Ryan Koski lined a double to center to score White and give the Moo the lead, 2-1. A groundout to short by Simmerman scored Reller, and a Dillon Sears double drove in Koski to make it 4-1 Moo.

The Sodbusters responded in the top of the fifth. Casey Burnham singled to left to lead off the inning. Schmidt reached on an error. Two batters later, Mike Boeve walked to load the bases. Ryan McDonald singled up the middle to drive in Burnham. A fielder’s choice hit into by Griffin Everitt scored Schmidt, and Hastings tied it when Reece Anderson flared a single to center to score Boeve.

Fremont’s power was on display in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Simonsen served the first pitch of the inning over the fence in right to give the Moo back the lead, 6-5. Three batters later, Brock Reller homered to right to push the lead to 7-5. After Howell and Koski drew walks, Simmerman went the opposite way to hit a three-run home run to add to the lead and make it 9-5.