Moo, Expedition League eye possible July start

Tuesday should have been Opening Day for the Expedition League and the Fremont Moo. The team should have been loading up on a team bus to make the two-and-a-half hour trip to Hasting, hoping to take their first steps towards a second playoff appearance, followed by their home opener Wednesday.
Instead, the Moo are playing the waiting game as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Though, with all the rain dumped on Nebraska over the Memorial Day weekend, baseball still might have been put on hold had the start of the season not been delayed.
“As I was telling my wife, thank god we don’t have opening day tomorrow, I don’t know how we’d get that field ready with all this rain that we’ve had,” Managing Owner Chad Miller joked.
The Moo are still looking to get on the diamond, rain and pandemic aside. The Expedition League, which spans four states, wants to play this summer and are eyeing the start of July as a possible new Opening Day.
“If we can figure out the logistics and put together a safe plan for the fans at the ballpark and have fans at the ballpark, I think our goals for the league right now is July 1,” Miller said.
Getting to the new possible start date will still have its challenges as gathering restrictions vary across the four states the Expedition League plays in—Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.
“All the owners in the league have been in constant communication, doing our diligence to proceed with cautious optimism and remaining hopeful that restrictions are eased and guidelines are sufficient to attempt to play,” Miller said.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts lifted some restrictions on gatherings last week, allowing stadiums to hold 25 people or 25% of the venue’s rated occupancy, whichever is greater.
“We have some very important meetings this week with officials to attempt to formulate some plans for opening our ballpark with spectators and how that might look and how that might be possible within the guidelines,” Miller said.
The league is also working on possibly extending the season to make up for the loss of 30 games in the months of May and June while juggling the creation of a new schedule. However, colleges across the country are beginning to move up the start date for the 2020 fall semester.
“There is a barrier at the end of the season when these players have to get back to their colleges in the fall,” Miller said.
The original schedule had the regular season wrapping up on Aug. 8.
“There is a certain point where risk outweighs the reward in operating with a short-season, however we have remained optimistic that there are measures we can take to ensure our expenses are covered in other ways,” Miller said.
Even with the season on pause, the Moo’s roster is complete and ready to go.
“There is no shortage of an abundance of college players that would like to play this summer,” Miller said. “The roster, the coaches, the interns and staff are absolutely eager to play and hopeful to play soon.”
When the Moo do see the diamond again, a familiar voice will boom over Moller field.
The team added Nebraska football public-address announcer and Husker Softball play-by-play voice Nate Rohr to their broadcast team for the 2020 season.
“I’m thrilled to join the Moo organization to tell its story game by game, play-by-play,” Rohr said in a press release. “I can’t wait to help the Moo build off a great first year and hopefully reach more fans in the 2020 season. I love the game of baseball and I’m beyond excited to get the chance to tell a team’s story over a season.”
Rohr joins the Moo as he prepares for his fifth season as the public address announcer for Nebraska Football home games at Memorial Stadium. He also most recently completed his 16th season as Nebraska softball’s radio announcer for the Husker Sports Network.
In the fall, Rohr is a panelist on The Opening Drive pregame show before each Nebraska football game and hosts the 5th Quarter Show in HSN’s postgame coverage of Husker Football. Rohr has also filled in on Sports Nightly, women’s basketball and baseball broadcasts on the Husker Sports Network.
“I think it’s a testament to what the Expedition League is from an entertainment and quality of baseball stand-point that it would attract the attention of an experienced broadcaster like that,” Miller said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!