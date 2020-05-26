Moo, Expedition League eye possible July start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday should have been Opening Day for the Expedition League and the Fremont Moo. The team should have been loading up on a team bus to make the two-and-a-half hour trip to Hasting, hoping to take their first steps towards a second playoff appearance, followed by their home opener Wednesday.

Instead, the Moo are playing the waiting game as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Though, with all the rain dumped on Nebraska over the Memorial Day weekend, baseball still might have been put on hold had the start of the season not been delayed.

“As I was telling my wife, thank god we don’t have opening day tomorrow, I don’t know how we’d get that field ready with all this rain that we’ve had,” Managing Owner Chad Miller joked.

The Moo are still looking to get on the diamond, rain and pandemic aside. The Expedition League, which spans four states, wants to play this summer and are eyeing the start of July as a possible new Opening Day.

“If we can figure out the logistics and put together a safe plan for the fans at the ballpark and have fans at the ballpark, I think our goals for the league right now is July 1,” Miller said.