Moo extend win streak to five straight over the weekend

Reller singled to right, putting two on with no one out. After the next two batters were retired, Jackson Meier hammered a two-run single up the middle, scoring Taylor and Reller to push the lead to 9-2. Taylor drove in a run in the eighth with a single to left.

The first half of the game was a pitcher’s duel.

The Sodbusters (2-4) scored a run in the second and one in the third to build a 2-0 lead.

But Jackson Kraus (1-0) put the brakes on the Hastings offense from the moment he was summoned from the Moo bullpen to begin the fifth, allowing just a hit and three walks while earning the win in relief.

A Mize RBI single to right got Fremont on the board in the fifth, setting the stage for the sixth inning barrage.

Meier paced the Moo offense by going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Mize added two RBI and was 2-for-4. Taylor also drove in two runs and was 2-for-5, while Reller was 2-for-4.

The Fremont Moo took advantage of wild Hastings pitching to pick up an 8-2 win on Friday.