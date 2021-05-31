Moo extend win streak to five straight over the weekend

After a quiet five innings, the Moo offense exploded for five in the sixth and three in the seventh to cruise to a 10-2 win over Hastings Saturday night at historic Moller Field in Fremont. The victory is the Moo’s fifth straight overall and 10th straight at Moller Field, dating back to last year.
Trailing 2-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, the Fremont offense was ignited by speedy centerfielder Tyler Push, who beat out an infield single, then moved to second when the first baseman couldn’t handle the late throw.
Two batters later, Push stole his Expedition League leading eighth base, taking third. When the throw was mishandled by the third baseman, Push scored to tie the game.
Brock Reller extended the inning with a single to right, advanced to second on a passed ball, then scored when Austin Callahan broke through with his first hit for the Moo, an RBI single up the middle to give Fremont the lead, 3-2.
He moved up to second when Ryan Koski drew a walk. Jackson Meier lined a single to center, scoring Callahan to add an insurance run. Drew Mize followed with a single up the middle to score Koski, while Tyler Mata-Lloyd punctuated the barrage with a single to right, scoring Meier to build the Moo lead to 7-2.
Fremont (5-1) kept the heat up offensively in the seventh. EJ Taylor lined a single up the middle, scoring Darien Morphew.
Reller singled to right, putting two on with no one out. After the next two batters were retired, Jackson Meier hammered a two-run single up the middle, scoring Taylor and Reller to push the lead to 9-2. Taylor drove in a run in the eighth with a single to left.
The first half of the game was a pitcher’s duel.
The Sodbusters (2-4) scored a run in the second and one in the third to build a 2-0 lead.
But Jackson Kraus (1-0) put the brakes on the Hastings offense from the moment he was summoned from the Moo bullpen to begin the fifth, allowing just a hit and three walks while earning the win in relief.
A Mize RBI single to right got Fremont on the board in the fifth, setting the stage for the sixth inning barrage.
Meier paced the Moo offense by going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Mize added two RBI and was 2-for-4. Taylor also drove in two runs and was 2-for-5, while Reller was 2-for-4.
The Fremont Moo took advantage of wild Hastings pitching to pick up an 8-2 win on Friday.
The Moo busted the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Walks to Austin Callahan, EJ Taylor and Brock Reller loaded the bases. After the Sodbusters recorded outs on the next two batters, Trey Nichols worked a bases-loaded walk to score Taylor and give Fremont a 2-1 lead. Drew Mize followed with a three-run double to right, giving the Moo a 5-1 lead.
The runs were all Brody Sintek (1-0) needed to pitch Fremont to victory. In seven innings of work, Sintek allowed just two hits and one run, while walking just one and striking out eight. Grant Hubka and Marco Ozuna, Jr., threw two no-hit innings, allowing one run while striking out four in finishing off the win.
Brock Reller hammered a leadoff homer to center to get the Moo on the board in the bottom of the second. After Hastings (2-3) scored to tie it in the fifth, Fremont tallied four in the sixth, then added one in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Trey Nichols. The Sodbusters scored in the eighth, but the Moo responded with a pair in the eighth to push the lead to six.
Taylor led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Reller drew two walks in addition to his home run.