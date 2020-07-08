Moo extend win streak to four

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Moo extended its win streak to a season-high four games with a 10-5 win over Souris Valley Tuesday, giving the Moo its second series win of the season.

Fremont scored six runs for the 11th time in 12 games this season, while tallying 10 hits for the fourth straight game and the sixth time this season.

The Moo’s offense ignited in the bottom of the third. Nick Emanuel reached on a lead-off walk. Then, Dillon Sears laid down a drag bunt for a hit on which the pitcher, Shane Hoodman, threw wildly, allowing Emanuel to move to third. Ronnie McBride bunted for a hit to load the bases.

Kanin Dodge wore a pitch to drive in the first run of the game. Two batters later, Taylor Howell was hit by a pitch to drive in a second run. Jack Simonsen followed with an RBI single to score McBride, and Luke Boynton drove in Dodge with a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-0 Fremont.

Sears sparked the offense in the fourth with a one-out double to right. Two batters later, Dodge drove in Sears with a single to center. Brock Reller followed with a double to right to score Sears and make it 6-0 Moo.

After Souris Valley scored three in the top of the fifth to cut Fremont’s lead to 6-3, the Moo answered in the bottom of the fifth.