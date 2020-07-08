Moo extend win streak to four

The Fremont Moo extended its win streak to a season-high four games with a 10-5 win over Souris Valley Tuesday, giving the Moo its second series win of the season.
Fremont scored six runs for the 11th time in 12 games this season, while tallying 10 hits for the fourth straight game and the sixth time this season.
The Moo’s offense ignited in the bottom of the third. Nick Emanuel reached on a lead-off walk. Then, Dillon Sears laid down a drag bunt for a hit on which the pitcher, Shane Hoodman, threw wildly, allowing Emanuel to move to third. Ronnie McBride bunted for a hit to load the bases.
Kanin Dodge wore a pitch to drive in the first run of the game. Two batters later, Taylor Howell was hit by a pitch to drive in a second run. Jack Simonsen followed with an RBI single to score McBride, and Luke Boynton drove in Dodge with a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-0 Fremont.
Sears sparked the offense in the fourth with a one-out double to right. Two batters later, Dodge drove in Sears with a single to center. Brock Reller followed with a double to right to score Sears and make it 6-0 Moo.
After Souris Valley scored three in the top of the fifth to cut Fremont’s lead to 6-3, the Moo answered in the bottom of the fifth.
Simonsen started the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Emanuel drew a walk. With Sears at the plate, a wild pitch moved Simonsen to third and Emanuel to second, before Sears ripped a two-run single to right to build the Moo lead to 8-3. Then in the sixth, Howell clocked a two-out solo home run to left-center to make it 9-3.
Fremont added an insurance run in the seventh. With two outs, Jaxson Simmerman drew a walk, then moved to second on a passed ball. Then, Sears lined a single to right to drive in his third run of the night and push the lead to 10-3. Souris Valley scored a run in the eighth and a run in the ninth to cut the Fremont lead to 10-5.
Starter Quinn Mason allowing just one baserunner in his first four innings, before ultimately allowing three earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched. Steven Boyd earned the win, throwing three innings of one-run, one-hit relief. Parker Ruoff threw the final 1.2 innings.
Sears paced the offense from the No. 9 spot in the order, going 4-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base. Simonsen was 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
