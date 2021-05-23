Moo fall in season opener, 10-9

The Fremont Moo were unable to complete a ninth inning comeback in their season opener Saturday, falling 10-9 to the Hastings Sodbusters at Duncan Field.

Fremont came to the plate in the final inning trailing, 10-7. Peyton Garbers lined a one-out single through the middle.

Two batters later, Alex Naran drew a two-out walk, bringing the tying run to the plate.

After Drew Mize walked to load the bases, Derian Morphew shot a single back up the middle. Garbers and Naran scored to pull Fremont to within one.

The Sodbusters’ center fielder bobbled the ball, and Mize was sent home, but tagged out at the plate to end the game.

The game had already been wild. After Fremont jumped out to a 2-0 lead after half an inning, Hastings scored three in the bottom of the third to take a one-run lead. The Sodbusters boosted their lead in the sixth inning to 4-2.