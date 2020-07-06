Moo holds best record in Expedition League after taking series from Big Sticks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Moo came home with a series with over the Badland Bigs sticks over the Indepence Day weekend, winning two out of three games in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The Moo are 7-3 on the year, which puts them three games up in the Clark Division and 1.5 games up on the entire Expedition League.

Game Three

Moo 7, Badlands 1A strong performance on the mound by Hilton Mehrmann set up the Moo to take the series, tossing 5 1/3 innings of one run baseball.

Fremont led wire-to-wire in the win, staking out a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

A pair of home runs were all that the Moo needed to pull ahead with Brock Reller sending out a solo shot and Hayden Klemenock launching a three-run blast.

Jack Simonsen extended the Moo’s lead with a sacrifice fly the following inning, scoring Kanin Dodge.

Relller cashed in his second RBI of the night with a single, scoring Cooper Morrison

The Big Sticks notched their lone run of the game off Mehrmann in the sixth before Issac Van Dyke came on for 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball.