Moo holds best record in Expedition League after taking series from Big Sticks

The Fremont Moo came home with a series with over the Badland Bigs sticks over the Indepence Day weekend, winning two out of three games in Dickinson, North Dakota.
The Moo are 7-3 on the year, which puts them three games up in the Clark Division and 1.5 games up on the entire Expedition League.
Game Three
Moo 7, Badlands 1A strong performance on the mound by Hilton Mehrmann set up the Moo to take the series, tossing 5 1/3 innings of one run baseball.
Fremont led wire-to-wire in the win, staking out a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
A pair of home runs were all that the Moo needed to pull ahead with Brock Reller sending out a solo shot and Hayden Klemenock launching a three-run blast.
Jack Simonsen extended the Moo’s lead with a sacrifice fly the following inning, scoring Kanin Dodge.
Relller cashed in his second RBI of the night with a single, scoring Cooper Morrison
The Big Sticks notched their lone run of the game off Mehrmann in the sixth before Issac Van Dyke came on for 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball.
Steven Boyd tossed the final frame to secure the victory with a pair of strikeouts.
Fremont added an insurance run in the seventh with Simonsen producing an RBI double.
Game Two
Moo 6, Badlands 1A trio of Moo pitchers shrank the Big Sticks Saturday, holding Badlands to just one run in a 6-1 win.
Brody Sintek, Brett Erwin and Parker Ruoff combined to allowed eight hits. Sintek took the start, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing five hits and the lone run of the contest.
Erwin worked through 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball before Ruoff nailed the door shut with a clean ninth inning.
The Big Sticks led for only a half inning, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Fremont answered in the top of the third, tying the game up with a Luke White single.
The Moo took the lead for good in the fourth as Abdelnour scored on a throwing error.
Fremont doubled its score in the fifth with a two-run blast off the back of Simonsen, then added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.
Game One
Badlands 7, Moo 6The longest game in team history ended with the Moo on the wrong side of a walk-off with the Big Sticks taking the opening game of the series 7-6 in the bottom of the 11th inning.
The Moo trailed for most of the contest after the Big Sticks struck for five runs on a pair of two-run home runs and a sacrifice fly off starter James Scurto through the first three frames.
Scurto recovered to get the Moo through the fourth and two outs of the fifth before handing the ball off to Alex Mackinnon.
Mackinnon went four shutout frames with seven strikeouts to allow Fremont a chance to come back.
A barrage of two-out hits in the sixth tied the game up with Boynton, Morrison and Dillion Sears all driving in runs. Sear’s double to right field plated a pair, tying the game at 5-5.
The contest would stay tied until the 11th when Dodge singled in Morrison from three to give the Moo a 6-5 lead.
Badlands loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th before an errant throw by the Moo allowed the Big Sticks to walk away with the win.
