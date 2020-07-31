Moo match franchise win streak with sweep of Trappers

The Fremont offense shook off a slow start to explode for five runs in the sixth to beat Pierre, 7-4, Thursday night at Moller Field.
The win finished off a sweep of the Trappers and stretched the Moo’s winning streak to a franchise-record-tying six games, heading into a week-long eight-game series with Hastings in a battle of the top two teams in the Clark Division.
Pierre took a 1-0 lead under odd circumstances in the first. Michael Herrera reached on catcher’s interference, moved to second on a walk, advanced to third on a single that took a funny hop off the pitcher’s mound and scored on an EJ Ranel single to left.
Fremont’s offense started slowly with just two hits and three baserunners in the first five innings. But in the sixth, the Moo bats came alive.
With one out, Kanin Dodge reached on an error by the third baseman. Cooper Morrison extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double to right, moving Dodge to third.
A Ronnie McBride walk loaded the bases for Brock Reller, who reached on an error by third baseman, allowing Dodge to score to tie the game.
Cheney Dodge ripped a double to right, scoring Morrison and McBride to give the Moo the lead, 3-1. Two batters later, Nick Emanuel singled to left, scoring two to push the Fremont lead to 5-1.
The Moo extended their lead in the seventh. Dillon Sears led off the inning with a double to right, then scored on Morrison’s two-run home run to right to push the lead to 7-1. The Trappers edged closer with two runs in the eighth and a run in the ninth but drew no closer than 7-4.
Truitt Luth earned the win on the mound in his Moo debut. In 2.1 innings pitched, he allowed two earned runs and just one hit.
He relieved Brody Sintek, who allowed just one unearned run in 5.2 innings. Morrison paced the Fremont offense, going 2-for-4 at the plate with his second home run of the year. McBride was 2-for-4 with a triple, while Cheney Dodge hit his third double of the series.
The Moo have won their last six games by a combined 59-26, pushing their lead in the Clark Division to at least 1.5 games entering Friday’s night’s home matchup with the Sodbusters.
Fremont leads the season series with Hastings to this point, going 7-3 including a perfect 5-0 over the Sodbusters at Duncan Field. The eight-game series with Hastings begins Friday at 7:05 pm at historic Moller Field, before a Saturday doubleheader at Hastings at 4:35.
The teams return to Moller Field to play Sunday at 5:05 pm, before the teams return to Hastings for games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The series concludes in Fremont on Thursday.
