Moo match franchise win streak with sweep of Trappers

The Moo extended their lead in the seventh. Dillon Sears led off the inning with a double to right, then scored on Morrison’s two-run home run to right to push the lead to 7-1. The Trappers edged closer with two runs in the eighth and a run in the ninth but drew no closer than 7-4.

Truitt Luth earned the win on the mound in his Moo debut. In 2.1 innings pitched, he allowed two earned runs and just one hit.

He relieved Brody Sintek, who allowed just one unearned run in 5.2 innings. Morrison paced the Fremont offense, going 2-for-4 at the plate with his second home run of the year. McBride was 2-for-4 with a triple, while Cheney Dodge hit his third double of the series.

The Moo have won their last six games by a combined 59-26, pushing their lead in the Clark Division to at least 1.5 games entering Friday’s night’s home matchup with the Sodbusters.

Fremont leads the season series with Hastings to this point, going 7-3 including a perfect 5-0 over the Sodbusters at Duncan Field. The eight-game series with Hastings begins Friday at 7:05 pm at historic Moller Field, before a Saturday doubleheader at Hastings at 4:35.

The teams return to Moller Field to play Sunday at 5:05 pm, before the teams return to Hastings for games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The series concludes in Fremont on Thursday.

