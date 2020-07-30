Moo match season-long win streak with 9-4 win over Pierre

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont capitalized on Pierre’s five errors and four batters, building an eight-run lead in an eventual 9-4 victory Wednesday night at Moller Field. The win stretched the Moo’s winning streak to a season-long five games, one shy of the franchise record.

It also solidified Fremont’s lead in the Clark Division, as the win coupled with Hastings’ 4-1 loss at Western Nebraska pushed the lead in the Clark to 1.5 games.

James Scurto turned in his best start of the season, working through early struggles to pitch seven solid innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out five. Scurto allowed just two hits over the final four innings in which he worked.

The Moo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Kanin Dodge led off the inning with a hit by pitch. Cooper Morrison singled to right, moving Dodge to third. With Ronnie McBride at the plate, Morrison stole second, and with the throw going to second, Dodge stole home. On the next pitch, McBride laced a double to left, scoring Morrison. The Trappers cut the lead in half in the top of the second, as Billy Moreland homered to left.