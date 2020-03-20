Moo on track to start season as scheduled

“The safety of our great fans, players, employees, and interns is, and always will be, of paramount importance to all of us at the Expedition League and each of our Affiliates,” the league announced in a press release. “We are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and will continue to evaluate the most recent information and guidance to determine the appropriate steps to take in the coming days and weeks. We take these decisions very seriously and our decisions will be based on facts, not fear. The Expedition League is preparing for the start of its 2020 season as anticipated, and we continue to pray for all of those affected by the virus.”