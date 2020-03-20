Moo on track to start season as scheduled

FREMONT—Despite all the turmoil in the sports world in the wake of the coronavirus, the Fremont Moo are on track to start its season on schedule.
“From an operational standpoint, we have to move forward as if the summer is going to go on as scheduled,” Moo owner Chad Miller said. “Any postponement, cancellations or delays haven’t been a topic of conversation to this point.”
The Expedition League released a statement Tuesday to reassure fans that as of now, the season will still go on as planned.
“The safety of our great fans, players, employees, and interns is, and always will be, of paramount importance to all of us at the Expedition League and each of our Affiliates,” the league announced in a press release. “We are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and will continue to evaluate the most recent information and guidance to determine the appropriate steps to take in the coming days and weeks. We take these decisions very seriously and our decisions will be based on facts, not fear. The Expedition League is preparing for the start of its 2020 season as anticipated, and we continue to pray for all of those affected by the virus.”
The cancellation of spring seasons across the nation has had a ripple effect on the wood bat league with more players available to play and looking to play.
The NAIA has granted spring student athletes an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the canceled season while the NCAA Division II has announced an additional year for student athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility this spring, which in turns gives the Moos a larger talent pool to pull from.
“Seniors, typically, they are not eligible to play in summer leagues,” Miller said. “Now because many seniors are receiving their eligibility back, many of them are having to make the decision whether they go into the work force, pursue professional baseball opportunities or whether they return to their colleges and play that season they didn’t get.”
A small silver lining to the canceled spring season is the prospect of fresher bodies and arms to Moller Field this summer
“Most players didn’t get the innings they expected to get in the spring,” Miller said.
The lack of spring innings has brought on an influx of pitchers looking to join teams, when summer arms are usually hard to come by.
“Often times, guys who pitch and throw a lot of innings and pitches in the spring, slow down in the summer because of the workload in the spring,” Miller said. ”Now, no pitcher have performed a work load that will require them to shut it down, so I think summer ball could be very important for those players, especially because they didn’t get the innings.”
Roster construction is a topic that comes up daily in the clubhouse between Miller and second-year head coach Shane Bennett.
“The toughest part now is determining what players are a good fit for the Moo and identifying who those players are,” Miller said.
Getting the roster back up to game speed will be one of the challenges presented by the lack of a college season. Typically, players join summer leagues within a few weeks of the conclusion of the collegiate season. This year, it’ll be closer to three months since the players will have been a part of a live-action game.
The Moo are weighing the option of having a spring training like preseason, but have not determined a course of action towards getting the team ready for its second season.
“This crisis has provided a lot of time for reflection and strategizing on how we want to approach this summer,” Miller said. “If we can and if the opportunity presents itself where maybe these players arrive a bit earlier than they normally due because they don’t have spring college seasons going, I think that could be an opportunity to provide them more.
“Ultimately, we exist from a player development standpoint, these leagues, to help these young men further their careers.”
The Moo are coming off a 20-14 year in their inaugural season with a playoff berth.
The first game on the schedule is a road trip to the Hastings Sodbusters on May 26 while the first home game of the season is slated for May 28, also against Hastings.
“Good Lord willing, everything subsides and we are able to provide a fun and family-friendly outlet for the people in our community and the surrounding communities,” Miller said.