Moo pick up fourth straight win

-Fremont’s slugging offense piled up 13 runs and 17 hits in defeating Pierre, 13-7, Tuesday night at Moller Field. Every Moo starter had at least one, eight of nine Fremont hitters had at least one RBI and seven of the nine had at least one run scored. Brock Reller paced the Moo offense, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, while Jack Simonsen was 3-for-5 with three RBI, a double and a home run. In his Fremont debut, Chaney Dodge, the brother of Kanin Dodge, hit an RBI double in his first at-bat and was 2-for-3 with two walks.
Pierre jumped out to a 1-0 lead one batter into the game, as Carter Howell homered to left. Fremont took the lead in the second. Reller led off with a double to center. Jack Simonsen followed with a single to left, moving Reller to third. In his first at-bat with the Moo, Cheney Dodge doubled to left, scoring Reller to tie the game while moving Simonsen to third. A Jaxson Simmerman ground out scored Simonsen to give Fremont a 2-1 lead, while moving Dodge to third. Dillon Sears drew a walk and Kanin Dodge was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and a fielder’s choice hit into by Cooper Morrison drove in Cheney Dodge to make it 3-1, Moo.
Fremont added to its lead in the bottom of the third. Luke White led off the inning with a sun-aided triple to left field, then scored when Reller singled to right, pushing the Moo lead to 4-1. Pierre cut the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, but Fremont responded with a pair in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Kanin Dodge was hit by a pitch, stole second, then moved to third on an error on the catcher. After Morrison walked and stole second, a Ronnie McBride fielder’s choice grounder scored Dodge. Two batters later, Reller flared a single to left, scoring Morrison to push the lead to 6-3. Pierre used three walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to cut it to 6-5, Fremont.
The Moo broke the game wide open in the sixth. White led off the inning with a walk and Reller singled to left. A Simonsen double drove in White. Chaney Dodge reached on an error, putting runners at the corners. With one out, Dillon Sears doubled to left, driving in Reller and Simonsen. Kanin Dodge followed with a two-run single to push the Fremont lead to 11-5.
Carter Howell hit a solo home run in the seventh to cut the lead to five, but in the bottom of the seventh inning, Simonsen clubbed a two-run home run to put the exclamation point on the victory.
The win keeps the Moo in first place in the Clark Division and is the fourth straight win for Fremont. The Moo host the Trappers again Wednesday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm.
