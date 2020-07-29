Moo pick up fourth straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

-Fremont’s slugging offense piled up 13 runs and 17 hits in defeating Pierre, 13-7, Tuesday night at Moller Field. Every Moo starter had at least one, eight of nine Fremont hitters had at least one RBI and seven of the nine had at least one run scored. Brock Reller paced the Moo offense, going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, while Jack Simonsen was 3-for-5 with three RBI, a double and a home run. In his Fremont debut, Chaney Dodge, the brother of Kanin Dodge, hit an RBI double in his first at-bat and was 2-for-3 with two walks.

Pierre jumped out to a 1-0 lead one batter into the game, as Carter Howell homered to left. Fremont took the lead in the second. Reller led off with a double to center. Jack Simonsen followed with a single to left, moving Reller to third. In his first at-bat with the Moo, Cheney Dodge doubled to left, scoring Reller to tie the game while moving Simonsen to third. A Jaxson Simmerman ground out scored Simonsen to give Fremont a 2-1 lead, while moving Dodge to third. Dillon Sears drew a walk and Kanin Dodge was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and a fielder’s choice hit into by Cooper Morrison drove in Cheney Dodge to make it 3-1, Moo.