Moo pick up sixth straight win 3-1 over Hastings

The Fremont Moo secure it’s sixth straight win of the year in 3-1 fashion over the Hastings Sodbusters Monday.
The Moo’s trio of pitchers—Dawson Linder, Brendon Jones and Alex Wize—combined for 10 strikeouts on the night while scattering eight hits and a lone run.
The Moo (5-1) took an early lead, scoring a pair in the top of the first. Tyler Push led off the game with a single to right.
Two batters later, EJ Taylor flared a double to right, scoring Push from first base. Taylor moved to third on a groundout to the second baseman by Brock Reller, then scored when Austin Callahan singled through the right side, giving Fremont a 2-0 lead.
In the fifth, Darien Morphew reignited the Moo offense with a single to left, moved to second when Taylor drew a walk, then scored when Reller singled up the middle, pushing the Fremont lead to 3-0.
That was more than enough for the Moo pitching staff.
After Linder pitched four innings of one-hit, shutout ball, Jones (1-0) came out of bullpen and allowed one earned run in three innings.
The Sodbusters (2-5) finally pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh on four hits, but with runners at second and third and two outs, Jones struck out Hastings’ Carson Cahoy, to get out of the jam without any further damage.
Wize came out of the bullpen for the eighth, striking out three while allowing just a walk and a single while getting the last six outs to earn his first save of the season. Fremont has allowed just five runs to Hastings over the past three games—all Moo wins.
The Moo will return to Duncan Field to take on Hastings to begin a four-game road trip Thursday.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with the game to be aired on FremontMoo.com and Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM.