Moo pick up sixth straight win 3-1 over Hastings

The Fremont Moo secure it’s sixth straight win of the year in 3-1 fashion over the Hastings Sodbusters Monday.

The Moo’s trio of pitchers—Dawson Linder, Brendon Jones and Alex Wize—combined for 10 strikeouts on the night while scattering eight hits and a lone run.

The Moo (5-1) took an early lead, scoring a pair in the top of the first. Tyler Push led off the game with a single to right.

Two batters later, EJ Taylor flared a double to right, scoring Push from first base. Taylor moved to third on a groundout to the second baseman by Brock Reller, then scored when Austin Callahan singled through the right side, giving Fremont a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Darien Morphew reignited the Moo offense with a single to left, moved to second when Taylor drew a walk, then scored when Reller singled up the middle, pushing the Fremont lead to 3-0.

That was more than enough for the Moo pitching staff.

After Linder pitched four innings of one-hit, shutout ball, Jones (1-0) came out of bullpen and allowed one earned run in three innings.