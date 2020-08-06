Moo rally late to beat Sodbusters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Moo rode a six-run seventh inning and hung on to defeat the Sodbusters, 9-8, Wednesday night at Duncan Field. The win pushed Fremont back into first place in the Clark Division by half a game and clinched the season series for the Moo, 10-7, with one game to go.

Fremont scored first for just the second time in the seven games of the series. With one out, Jack Simonsen singled to center. Ronnie McBride singled to left, moving Simonsen to second. McBride advanced to third and Simonsen moved to second on a wild pitch. Luke White was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Then Brock Reller hit a ground ball to second. As the throw went to second, first Simonsen then McBride scored to give the Moo a 2-0 lead.

Hastings responded in the bottom of the first. Casey Burnham reached on an error. Efry Cervantes ripped a double to left, moving Burnham to third. Two batters later, Grant Schmidt reached on an infield single, loading the bases. Tayten Tredeway hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Burnham. Ryan McDonald then hit a grounder to shortstop that was mishandled, scoring Cervantes to tie the game at two.