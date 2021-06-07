Moo run win streak to double digits during weekend roadtrip

Behind Brock Reller’s three home runs, the Fremont Moo erased a five-run deficit and defeated the Badlands Big Sticks Sunday, 15-11.
The win is Fremont’s 10th straight, an ongoing team record and are 10-1 on the season.
Reller closed a dominant series in his home state.
In three games against the Big Sticks, the Grand Forks, North Dakota, native was 6-for-12 with five home runs and 10 RBI.
Sunday, Reller was 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI.
Reller began his big day with a first inning sacrifice fly to put the Moo ahead, 1-0.
In the third inning, Ryne Hays lined an RBI double to left, scoring EJ Taylor, who doubled earlier in the inning. Badlands (2-9) erased the 2-0 lead with a seven-run bottom of the third, taking a 7-2 lead to the fourth.
Fremont (10-1) wasted no time responding. With one out in the top of the fourth, Chase Reynolds drew a walk. Dillon Sears followed with an infield single.
A Tyler Push walk loaded the bases. Darien Morphew lined a two-run single to center, scoring Reynolds and Sears and cutting the Big Sticks’ lead to 7-4. With Reller at the plate, a wild pitch scored Push.
Reller hammered a two-run home run high off a light pole in right-center, tying the game at seven.
A Carson Lundmark home run put Badlands back ahead in the bottom of the fourth, 8-7, but Alex Narayan answered with a home run to left to tie the game at eight.
A two-run homer by Badlands’ Joe Osborn, a native of Hickman, Neb., gave the Big Sticks a 10-8 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Reller and the Moo responded in the top of the fifth. After Taylor led off the inning with a single to left, Reller clubbed his second home run of the day to right field, tying the game at 10.
The Moo took the lead for good in the seventh.
Morphew drew a one-out walk, then two batters later, Reller hammered his third home run of the game, putting Fremont ahead, 12-10.
The Big Sticks scored one in the seventh to cut the lead to 12-11, but Fremont tacked on two in the eighth and one in the ninth to wrap up the victory.
Grant Hubka (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing just one earned run in 2.1 innings pitched. Hubka, Jackson Krause and Steven Boyd, settled the game down for the Moo, allowing just one earned run over the final 4.2 innings.
While Reller led the offense, Fremont got contributions from all nine in the lineup. Every Moo starter had at least one hit and eight of the nine either scored a run or drove one in. Taylor was 3-for-6 with an RBI and a double. Naran was 3-for-6 with a home run and an RBI, while Drew Mize was 3-for-5 with a double.
After a 5-0 road trip, the Moo return home to historic Moller Field to take on the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday night at 7:05. The game can be heard on FremontMoo.com and Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM.
Saturday - Moo 7, Badlands 6
A seven-run fourth inning and clutch relief pitching propelled the Fremont Moo to a 7-6 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks Saturday night.
Unlike most of the wins in the streak, Saturday’s win was a nailbiter that required Fremont (9-1) to come back from its largest deficit of the year, 4-0 after two innings.
Reller broke the tie, crushing a two-run homer to center to give Fremont a 6-4 lead. Ryan Koski reignited the rally with a single up the middle, then moved to second on a walk to Meier. Mize singled to right, scoring Koski to push the lead to 7-4.
Badlands scored two in the fifth to cut the Moo lead to one, and looked like they would tie the game in the sixth with two on and one out. But Fremont starter Michael Finan (1-0) struck out Jess Bellows and induced a groundout to second by Ryan Stafford to end the inning with the Moo still leading, 7-6.
The Big Sticks mounted another threat in the seventh, but couldn't .
Mize and Koski both went 3-for-5 to lead the offense. Mize added an RBI that proved to be the difference in the game. Reller was 2-for-5 with two RBI and his fourth home run of the year, while Sears was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a double.
Friday - Moo 11, Badlands 6
Fremont’s bats flashed their power, clubbing four home runs as the Moo cruised to a 11-6 win over Badlands Friday night in a rematch of the 2020 Expedition League Championship Series.
Push set the tone for the Moo, hammering the third pitch of the game over the right-field fence to put Fremont on the board.
The Big Sticks (2-7) scored two in the first to take the lead.
The Moo capitalized on Badlands miscues to take the lead in the third inning to go up 4-2.
Badlands pushed across a run in the third to cut the Moo lead to 4-3.
But then the power in Fremont order rose again. With one out, Morphew singled to right. Taylor followed by hammering a ball over the right-field fence. Reller followed with a home run just to the right of straight-away center, pushing the lead to 7-3.
After the Big Sticks tallied a run in the fourth, a two-run single by Push grew the Fremont lead to 9-4. Dillon Sears put an exclamation point on the night with a seventh-inning home run, the fourth homer of the night for the Moo.
Brody Sintek was solid on the hill, earning the win while scattering nine hits over 5.1 innings pitched. Levi Kiuchi, Boyd and Parker Ruoff combined to work the final 3.2 innings of relief, allowing just two earned runs and four hits.