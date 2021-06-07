Moo run win streak to double digits during weekend roadtrip

A Carson Lundmark home run put Badlands back ahead in the bottom of the fourth, 8-7, but Alex Narayan answered with a home run to left to tie the game at eight.

A two-run homer by Badlands’ Joe Osborn, a native of Hickman, Neb., gave the Big Sticks a 10-8 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Reller and the Moo responded in the top of the fifth. After Taylor led off the inning with a single to left, Reller clubbed his second home run of the day to right field, tying the game at 10.

The Moo took the lead for good in the seventh.

Morphew drew a one-out walk, then two batters later, Reller hammered his third home run of the game, putting Fremont ahead, 12-10.

The Big Sticks scored one in the seventh to cut the lead to 12-11, but Fremont tacked on two in the eighth and one in the ninth to wrap up the victory.

Grant Hubka (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing just one earned run in 2.1 innings pitched. Hubka, Jackson Krause and Steven Boyd, settled the game down for the Moo, allowing just one earned run over the final 4.2 innings.