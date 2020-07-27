Moo surge back into first place of Clark Division

The Fremont Moo regained the top spot in the Clark Division with a pair of wins in Hastings over the weekend.
The Moo lead the Division by a half game after wins on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s game was rained out and will be added to the schedule at a later date.
Fremont begins a six-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday against the Pierre Trappers at Moller Field.
Saturday - Moo 10, Hastings 7
Fremont cashed in on Hastings’ mistakes, turning six walks, two hit by pitches and four errors into 10 runs as the Moo surged back into first place in the Clark Division with a 10-7 win over the Sodbusters Saturday.
Fremont continued its dominance of Hastings at Duncan Field, as the Moo have won all five games the teams have played in Central Nebraska this year.
The Moo blitzed Hastings starter Christian Colmanares. Kanin Dodge lined the first pitch of the game into the gap in left-centerfield for a double, then scored one batter later when Taylor Howell reached on an error by the shortstop. Howell advanced to second on a passed ball, then scored when Brock Reller singled to left. Reller moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored when the next batter Hayden Klemenok singled to the first baseman, who threw wildly toward first trying to retire Klemenok. With Klemenok at second, Nick Emanuel singled to center to score Klemenok to boost the Fremont lead to 4-0.
But the lead would be short-lived. With one out in the bottom of the first, a hit-by-pitch and a walk put two on, then four straight hits scored five runs. An RBI double by Griffin Everitt gave the Sodbusters a 5-4 lead.
The Moo stormed back in the top of the third. Luke White led off with a single to left, then scored when Reller ripped a triple to right. One batter later, a Klemenok sacrifice fly to left scored Reller to give the Moo a 6-5 lead. The next batter, Owen Bischoff chopped a single right in front of the plate, then stole second, stole third, then scored when the throw trying to catch him stealing third was wild and went into left field, pushing Fremont’s lead to 7-5.
Then in the fourth, the Moo opened up their lead. Howell doubled to left, then McBride singled to left, ending Colmanares’s day on the mound. Luke White was hit by pitch to load the bases. After a pair of strikeouts, Owen Bischoff lined a double to right, scoring Howell and McBride to open the lead to 9-5.
The Sodbusters sliced into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. A walk, a hit by pitch and a single loaded the bases ahead of Connor Laux, who was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and cut the Fremont lead to 9-6. Tayten Tredeway hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Dylan Herd and cut it to 9-7.
In the top of the ninth, the Moo tacked on one more run. Sears led off the inning with a walk, then Dodge singled to center. An intentional walk of McBride loaded the bases, and then White’s walk drove in Sears and gave the Moo a three-run lead going to the bottom of the ninth.
Brandon Jones made the offensive effort stand up, throwing 3.2 innings of one-hit, shutout ball to earn the save. He retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced. Bischoff was 3-for-5 with a run scored, three RBI and two stolen bases, while Reller was 2-for-6 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
Fremont will look to add to its lead in the Clark Division in the series finale at Hastings Sunday. In a change from the previously published start time, Sunday’s game will start at 6:35 pm.
Moo 2, Hastings 0
A masterful pitching performance by Brett Erwin propelled the Fremont Moo to a 2-0 victory over Hastings Friday night at Duncan Field.
Erwin threw seven innings of three-hit shutout ball, walking four while striking out nine. Only one runner reached third against Erwin and the Sodbusters had two runners on in an inning just once. Steven Boyd replaced Erwin for the eighth, and threw two innings of two-hit, shutout ball, striking out three
Fremont left five runners on base in the first five innings, then finally broke through for a run in the sixth. Ronnie McBride singled through the left side, stole second, stole third, then scored on Taylor Howell’s sacrifice fly to center field.
Then in the seventh, Luke Boynton reached on an error by the second baseman and advanced to second and third on wild pitches. Owen Bischoff was brought on as a pinch runner and scored when Kanin Dodge doubled to left, pushing the Moo lead to 2-0.
McBride led the Fremont offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. In just his second game back after missing a week, Howell was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Dodge was 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!