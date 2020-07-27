Moo surge back into first place of Clark Division

But the lead would be short-lived. With one out in the bottom of the first, a hit-by-pitch and a walk put two on, then four straight hits scored five runs. An RBI double by Griffin Everitt gave the Sodbusters a 5-4 lead.

The Moo stormed back in the top of the third. Luke White led off with a single to left, then scored when Reller ripped a triple to right. One batter later, a Klemenok sacrifice fly to left scored Reller to give the Moo a 6-5 lead. The next batter, Owen Bischoff chopped a single right in front of the plate, then stole second, stole third, then scored when the throw trying to catch him stealing third was wild and went into left field, pushing Fremont’s lead to 7-5.

Then in the fourth, the Moo opened up their lead. Howell doubled to left, then McBride singled to left, ending Colmanares’s day on the mound. Luke White was hit by pitch to load the bases. After a pair of strikeouts, Owen Bischoff lined a double to right, scoring Howell and McBride to open the lead to 9-5.

The Sodbusters sliced into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. A walk, a hit by pitch and a single loaded the bases ahead of Connor Laux, who was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and cut the Fremont lead to 9-6. Tayten Tredeway hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Dylan Herd and cut it to 9-7.