Moo throttle Sodbusters

For the second straight night, Fremont’s offense throttled Hastings pitching, scoring 12 runs in the first four innings and never looking back in a 15-5 victory that put the Moo back atop the Clark Division standings.

Fremont’s lineup has been unstoppable the last two nights, scoring a combined 33 runs on 38 hits while outscoring Hastings 33-11. This comes after the Moo were shutout for the first time Saturday night.

The Moo jumped all over Hastings in the first. Kanin Dodge lined an 0-2 pitch to left for a single. Jack Simonsen followed with an opposite-field single to right. Ronnie McBride lined a double to left to score Dodge, and Luke White followed with a two-run triple hammered to right. Reller drove in White with a single to center to make it 4-0.

Fremont added a pair in the second. Dillon Sears singled to center and stole second. Then, with two outs, McBride drew a walk, stole second, setting a new franchise record in stolen bases in a season. White ripped his second triple of the game, scoring Sears and McBride to make it 6-0.