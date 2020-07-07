Moo victorious in series opener with Sabre Dogs

The Fremont Moo matched their longest win streak of the season Monday night, winning in walk-off fashion over the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 9-8.
The back-and-forth contest went into the ninth tied at 8-8 after the Sabre Dogs knotted the game up with two runs in the eighth.
Cooper Morrison provided the spark for the final run, notching a one-out single, then advancing to second on a groundout by Taylor Howell.
A wild pitch put Morrison on third before the Sabre Dogs loaded the bases with an unintentional walk to Owen Bischoff followed by an intentional free pass given to Jack Simonsen.
Dillon Sears appeared to be the man with the game in his hands, but Souris Valley reliever Dylan Roach did the Moo’s work for them, tossing a wild pitch to the back stop, allowing Morrison to take the final 90 feet for the win.
Fremont’s bats got to work early in the game, staking out a 1-0 lead on a Luke White double, scoring Ronnie McBride.
The Moo would extend their lead in the fourth, adding a pair of runs for a 3-0 advantage.
Luke Perry got the start for Fremont, tossing 2 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball with five strikeouts before making an abrupt exit.
Trey Turner took over for Perry, going an 1 2/3 innings before allowing a pair of base runners in the top of the fifth.
Emmett Olson couldn’t keep the zero on the board as Souris Valley cashed in both of Turner’s base runners and one of Olson’s to tie the game at three.
Fremont immediately took the lead back, scoring two runs in the home half of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Morrison and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brock Reller and another run in the sixth to regain a three-run cushion.
Souris Valley erased the Moo’s three-run lead a second time with three runs off Olson in the seventh.
Bischoff put the Moo back in front in the home half of the inning with a two RBI single up the middle.
Brendon Jones, who earned the win for the Moo, gave up two runs in the eight, necessitating the walk-off.
The final game of the three-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Moller Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!