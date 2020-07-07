Moo victorious in series opener with Sabre Dogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Moo matched their longest win streak of the season Monday night, winning in walk-off fashion over the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 9-8.

The back-and-forth contest went into the ninth tied at 8-8 after the Sabre Dogs knotted the game up with two runs in the eighth.

Cooper Morrison provided the spark for the final run, notching a one-out single, then advancing to second on a groundout by Taylor Howell.

A wild pitch put Morrison on third before the Sabre Dogs loaded the bases with an unintentional walk to Owen Bischoff followed by an intentional free pass given to Jack Simonsen.

Dillon Sears appeared to be the man with the game in his hands, but Souris Valley reliever Dylan Roach did the Moo’s work for them, tossing a wild pitch to the back stop, allowing Morrison to take the final 90 feet for the win.

Fremont’s bats got to work early in the game, staking out a 1-0 lead on a Luke White double, scoring Ronnie McBride.

The Moo would extend their lead in the fourth, adding a pair of runs for a 3-0 advantage.

Luke Perry got the start for Fremont, tossing 2 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball with five strikeouts before making an abrupt exit.