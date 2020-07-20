Moo Weekend recap - Pierre takes two of three games from Fremont

Pierre took two of three games from Fremont over a three-game series that spanned two cities.
The Moo are currently 12-11 and a half game back of the Hastings Sodbusters for first place in the Clark Division.
Sunday—Pierre 7, Moo 6AJ Fell pitched six innings of three-hit shutout ball, propelling the Pierre Trappers to a 7-6 win over the Fremont Moo Sunday.
Fell entered the game to begin the fourth with the Moo leading by one and locked down Fremont’s bats for six innings, striking out 10 with no walks while allowing just three base runners while the Trappers rallied to take the lead.
Fremont took the lead in the second. Hayden Klemenok led off the inning with a walk. With one out, Jack Simonsen singled to center.
Luke Boynton doubled to center, driving in Klemenok and moving Simonsen to third. Nick Emanuel followed with a two-run double to boost the lead to three. Two batters later, Kanin Dodge doubled to right, scoring Emanuel. Cooper Morrison followed immediately with a single to right to score Dodge and make it 5-0.
Pierre cut into the Moo lead in the bottom of the second. The first four batters of the inning reached, with Niko Piazza singling in the first run. After Mitch Stroh was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Noah Berghammer singled to right, but Stroh was thrown out after overrounding second base for the second out. Tavian Josenberger reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in Piazza to shrink the Fremont lead to 5-4.
In the top of the third, the Moo boosted their lead to two. Klemenok drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on Brock Reller’s single to right, then scored on Simonsen’s ground out to shortstop to push the lead to 6-4. The Trappers responded in the bottom of the third. Nick Grossman led off the frame with a single to center, moved to second on Zane Phelps’ single to right. After Grossman stole third and Phelps took second, Carson Max reached on an error by the third baseman, scoring Grossman to reduce Fremont’s lead to 6-5.
Pierre tied it in the fifth. Phelps drew a one-out walk, then moved to second when Max was hit by a pitch. Billy Moreland singled to right to load the bases, and Niko Piazza lined out to center to score Phelps to tie the game. Then in the sixth, the Trappers took the lead. Noah Berghammer led off with a single to center. With one out, Michael Herrera singled to left, moving Berghammer to second. Nick Grossman singled up the middle, scoring Berghammer to give Pierre a 7-6 lead.
In a losing effort, Morrison was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Klemenok reached base three times, including two walks. Despite losing two of the first three games of the series, Fremont has scored 28 runs in the series.
Saturday—Pierre 20, Moo 9Pierre’s offense dominated in a 20-9 win over Fremont Saturday night at Moller Field.
Fremont took a 1-0 lead in the first, the sixth time in the last seven games the Moo have scored first. Dodge led off the frame with a single to left. Ronnie McBride followed with an infield single enhanced by a throwing error by the shortstop, putting runners at second and third. After the next two batters struck out, Morrison was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Owen Bischoff singled to left to drive in Dodge.
Pierre answered in the second as Alex Gonzales hit a two-run home run to left, giving the Trappers a 2-1 lead. Fremont tied it in the fourth. Klemenok walked to lead off the inning. With two outs, Nick Emanuel singled to left and Dillon Sears was hit by a pitch to load the bases ahead of Dodge, who drew a four-pitch walk to drive in Klemenok and tie the game at two.
But in the top of the fifth, Pierre’s offense exploded. After Carter Howell singled to leadoff the inning, Niko Piazza hit a two-run homer to left. A two-run double by Nik Grossman pushed the lead to 6-2. Two more runs scored on a single by EJ Ranel to make it 8-2 Pierre. Fremont tallied four in the bottom of the fifth to cut it to 8-6.
The Trappers removed any doubt from the game by scoring four in the sixth and eight in the seventh, clinching a split of the brief two-game series in Fremont.
Friday—Moo 13, Pierre 6Fremont’s dominant offense blitzed Pierre, scoring in six of eight offensive innings en route to a 13-6 victory Friday night at historic Moller Field. The 13 runs for the Moo were just one shy of their season high for runs scored, set Monday at Badlands.
McBride paced the Moo offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Klemenok was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Eight of Fremont’s nine starters scored at least one run.
Nik Grossman singled in a run for Pierre in the top of the first, but Fremont wasted no time answering. With one out, McBride singled to center, then moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a Hayden Klemenok double to right.
Then in the bottom of the second, Morrison singled up the middle in the first pitch of the inning. He stole second, then scored when Jaxson Simmerman reached on an error by the shortstop. Two batters later, Dodge drew a walk, and Simmerman and Dodge scored on McBride’s towering home run to left field to build the Moo lead to 5-1. The Trappers cut the lead in half, scoring two in the top of the third to cut the Fremont lead to 5-3.
The Moo added a run in the bottom of the third. With one out, Morrison drew a walk, moved to second on an infield single by Simonsen, then scored on Simmerman’s single to left to boost the lead to 6-3. Fremont added three in the bottom of the fourth. McBride led off the inning with a walk. He stole second, then third, then scored when Brendan Duncan reached on an error. Morrison then drove in Klemenok, who drew a walk, with a single up the middle. Simonsen drove in Duncan with a sacrifice fly to right to boost the lead to 9-3.
A three-run double by Mitch Stroh cut the Moo’s lead to 9-6 in the top of the fifth, but Fremont responded in the bottom of the fifth. McBride doubled down the left-field line, moved to third on a fly ball to left by Luke White, then scored on Klemenok’s single up the middle to make it 10-6, Fremont.
Klemenok was instrumental in keeping the four-run lead for the Moo the next half inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tyler Wiltshire lined a ball into the left-center field gap. Klemenok dove to his left and snagged what likely would have a bases-clearing double.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Moo parlayed three walks, two wild pitches and an error into three runs to erase any doubt from the game.
On the mound, Steven Boyd picked up his second victory of the year. He came out of the bullpen and got Fremont out of a bases loaded jam still holding the lead, beginning a relief stint of 2.1 shutout innings. Tre Turner threw the last two innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two.
