Moo Weekend recap - Pierre takes two of three games from Fremont

In the top of the third, the Moo boosted their lead to two. Klemenok drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on Brock Reller’s single to right, then scored on Simonsen’s ground out to shortstop to push the lead to 6-4. The Trappers responded in the bottom of the third. Nick Grossman led off the frame with a single to center, moved to second on Zane Phelps’ single to right. After Grossman stole third and Phelps took second, Carson Max reached on an error by the third baseman, scoring Grossman to reduce Fremont’s lead to 6-5.

Pierre tied it in the fifth. Phelps drew a one-out walk, then moved to second when Max was hit by a pitch. Billy Moreland singled to right to load the bases, and Niko Piazza lined out to center to score Phelps to tie the game. Then in the sixth, the Trappers took the lead. Noah Berghammer led off with a single to center. With one out, Michael Herrera singled to left, moving Berghammer to second. Nick Grossman singled up the middle, scoring Berghammer to give Pierre a 7-6 lead.

In a losing effort, Morrison was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Klemenok reached base three times, including two walks. Despite losing two of the first three games of the series, Fremont has scored 28 runs in the series.

Saturday—Pierre 20, Moo 9Pierre’s offense dominated in a 20-9 win over Fremont Saturday night at Moller Field.