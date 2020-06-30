Moo win home-opener 7-3 over Trappers

FREMONT – It took Fremont Moo designated hitter Luke White nearly two and a half college seasons to record three triples, logging one in each of his two years at Yakima Valley Community College and one during this year’s shortened spring season with Lewis-Clark State.
Monday night, he logged his third triple in two games, following up his two triple bag performance in Hastings with a triple in the top of the first to give Fremont a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“I haven’t hit that many triples in my life, so doing that is kind of tiring.
White isn’t known for his speed. At 6’2” and 210-pounds, the Lewiston, Idaho native is built for power, showcased in last season’s team leading nine home runs.
Still, with a line drive down the right field line, White was able to leg out the 270 feet, scoring Ronnie McBride.
“I don’t know how he has three triples,” Moo coach Shea Bennett said. “I don’t think he has ever had three triples in a season before and I don’t know if he’ll maybe ever get another triple this season, but he is finding ways to be the outfielder right now, splitting gaps and he is unhooking the trailer a little bit, so that works.”
White’s early offense led to the Moo picking up their fourth win in-a-row, beating the Pierre Trappers 7-3 at Moeller Field.
“Another fun game, just continuing the momentum,” Bennett said. “The guys are playing well. Offensively, they are stringing them together, playing small ball and finding ways to drive guys in in big moments.”
White continued to showcase his speed, scoring on a passed ball to cap off the scoring in the first, leaving Fremont with a 2-0 lead.
Kanin Dodge added to the Moo’s lead in the third, drawing a walk before stealing second and advancing to third as the throw down to second sailed into center field. Dodge scored on a passed ball,
Moo starter James Scurto took advantage of the early cushion, tossing three scoreless frames to begin the night.
He hit his pitch count after yielding a one-out double, handing the ball off to Ben Simonson.
The Trappers tagged Simonson for another double, then took advantage of a wild pitch to draw within one, 3-2.
Taylor Howell gave Fremont some breathing room in the fifth, sending a solo shot over the left field fence for the first home run of the season for the Moo.
Owen Bischoff extended the Moo’s lead with an RBI single, setting the score at 6-2.
The Trappers notched another run off Simonson in the sixth before Brett Sears came on. Sears shut down Pierre’s momentum with a pair of strikesouts bookending a pop fly to center.
Sears, and the final Moo pitcher of the night Grant Hubka, tossed the final four innings without allowing a run or a hit while each recorded four strikeouts.
Through four games, the Moo have trotted out 15 pitchers with Scurto being the only pitcher with two appearances.
Combined, they’ve compiled a 4.62 ERA with 32 strikeouts to just 26 walks.
“We’ve ran out a bunch of guys thus far and they’ve all been real exception,” Bennett said.
Dillon Sears became the second Moo player to record a triple on the night in the seventh, adding an insurance by scoring Bischoff, who reached on a four-pitch walk.
Thus far, the Moo haven’t shown any signs of rust that would have been expected following a three-month lay-off due to the canceled spring seasons.
In four games, Fremont has averaged 8.5 hits a game, leading to 7 runs a game and have committed a league-low three errors.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but definitely the guys are clicking already early on and they are playing well together,” Bennett said. “It seems like there’s not much rust. We will see how that continues these next couple of weeks.”
Fremont continues its series with Pierre at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Moeller Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!