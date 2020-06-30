Moo win home-opener 7-3 over Trappers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT – It took Fremont Moo designated hitter Luke White nearly two and a half college seasons to record three triples, logging one in each of his two years at Yakima Valley Community College and one during this year’s shortened spring season with Lewis-Clark State.

Monday night, he logged his third triple in two games, following up his two triple bag performance in Hastings with a triple in the top of the first to give Fremont a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“I haven’t hit that many triples in my life, so doing that is kind of tiring.

White isn’t known for his speed. At 6’2” and 210-pounds, the Lewiston, Idaho native is built for power, showcased in last season’s team leading nine home runs.

Still, with a line drive down the right field line, White was able to leg out the 270 feet, scoring Ronnie McBride.

“I don’t know how he has three triples,” Moo coach Shea Bennett said. “I don’t think he has ever had three triples in a season before and I don’t know if he’ll maybe ever get another triple this season, but he is finding ways to be the outfielder right now, splitting gaps and he is unhooking the trailer a little bit, so that works.”