Moo win season opener

The Fremont Moo began their summer with a 7-4 win over the Hastings Sodbusters at Duncan Field in Hastings.
The Moo (1-0) drew first blood in the fifth inning with Brendan Duncan scoring on a grounder off the bat of Owen Bischoff.
Fremont’s offense came alive in the sixth inning, stringing together five singles, resulting in six runs.
Hastings (0-1) scratched across a run in the sixth, then drew within two, 6-4, with a trio of runs in the seventh.
Bischoff gave the Moo some breathing room in the eighth, scoring on a Luke White groundout.
Luke Perry shut down the Sodbusters with a spotless 2 ⅓ innings to pick up the save. The Nebraska sophomore struck five.
Fremont-native Brody Sintek picked up the first win of the season, going three innings in relief. He allowed one hit, one run with a walk and a strikeout.
Ronnie McBride, Taylor Howells and Dillon Sears all picked up two hits.
The second game of the three game set is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!