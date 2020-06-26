Moo win season opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Moo began their summer with a 7-4 win over the Hastings Sodbusters at Duncan Field in Hastings.

The Moo (1-0) drew first blood in the fifth inning with Brendan Duncan scoring on a grounder off the bat of Owen Bischoff.

Fremont’s offense came alive in the sixth inning, stringing together five singles, resulting in six runs.

Hastings (0-1) scratched across a run in the sixth, then drew within two, 6-4, with a trio of runs in the seventh.

Bischoff gave the Moo some breathing room in the eighth, scoring on a Luke White groundout.

Luke Perry shut down the Sodbusters with a spotless 2 ⅓ innings to pick up the save. The Nebraska sophomore struck five.

Fremont-native Brody Sintek picked up the first win of the season, going three innings in relief. He allowed one hit, one run with a walk and a strikeout.

Ronnie McBride, Taylor Howells and Dillon Sears all picked up two hits.

The second game of the three game set is set for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0