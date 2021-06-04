Moo win seventh straight to set franchise's longest win streak

The Fremont Moo broke through with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to take control in a 6-3 win over the Hastings Sodbusters, giving Fremont its seventh consecutive win, a new franchise record.

The win was Fremont’s seventh straight, breaking a franchise record for longest-ever win streak. The Moo had three previous winning streaks of six games, July 19 through 24, 2019, July 23 through 30, 2020 and August 8 through 14, 2020.

The game was tied at one through five innings. The Sodbusters had quieted the Moo bats, with Hastings starting pitcher Shane Scott retiring 11 Fremont hitters in a row at one point.

But with two outs in the sixth, Brock Reller broke that streak with a double to right. With Ryan Koski at the plate, Reller moved to third on a wild pitch. Then Koski reached on an error, scoring Reller and giving the Moo a 2-1 lead. Jackson Meier followed with a double to left, driving in Reller to push the Fremont lead to 3-1.

The Moo (7-1) cranked up the offensive attack again in the seventh. With one out, Chase Reynolds doubled to center. Tyler Push was hit by a pitch, putting two on with one out.

Darien Morphew singled through the left side, scoring Reynolds to make it 4-1, Moo.