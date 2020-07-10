Moo's late rally comes up short

Western Nebraska pulled away in the fifth innings, tagging Parker Ruoff for six runs. Ruoff started the inning with a pair of walks before hitting three straight batters, scoring two runs.

A groundout to second added another run to the Pioneer’s tally before Hillyer left the yard for a second time, clearing the bases and making it a 9-0 game.

Fremont avoided being shutout in the bottom of the fifth, as Ronnie McBride’s blast to centerfield one-hopped the fence, scoring Nick Emanuel. After advancing to third on the play at the plate, McBride swiped home to trim the deficit down to 9-2.

Western Nebraska regained a nine-run advantage in the sixth, tacking on two runs.

The Moo scratched one run back in the bottom of the inning with Luke Boynton driving in Taylor Howell with a single.

After the Pioneers scored a run in the top of the seventh, Fremont’s offense came to life.

“We challenged them and they responded, but we have to do a better job of being preventative instead of reactive and not waiting until we are in a hole to react and comeback,” Bennett said.