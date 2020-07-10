Moo's late rally comes up short

FREMONT – Western Nebraska appeared ready to duplicate its result from last season’s playoff game against Fremont – a 16-0 win – before the Moo put together a late game comeback effort that fell three runs short, with the Pioneers claiming a 12-9 win.
“We competed well in the last three innings, but those were the only innings we competed in and it wasn’t enought,” coach Shae Bennett said.
Fremont native Brody Sintek picked up the start for the Moo, tossing a clean first inning before running into trouble in the second.
Two pitches hurt the Fremont native – a 2-2 pitch Blaine Ray used to ground out to short, scoring the first run of the night in the second, and an elevated 0-2 pitch Sam Hillyer took over the right field fence in the top of the fourth.
The home run ended Sintek’s night, giving him a final stat line of 3 2/3 innings pitched with three hits, two earned runs and a trio of strikeouts and walks.
Sintek has been a main stay in the Moo’s pitching staff through the early part of the season, making four appearance with two starts and tallying 14 1/3 innings.
“He has been consistent with each outing,” Bennett said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he still gave us another quality outing and gave us a chance to win.”
Western Nebraska pulled away in the fifth innings, tagging Parker Ruoff for six runs. Ruoff started the inning with a pair of walks before hitting three straight batters, scoring two runs.
A groundout to second added another run to the Pioneer’s tally before Hillyer left the yard for a second time, clearing the bases and making it a 9-0 game.
Fremont avoided being shutout in the bottom of the fifth, as Ronnie McBride’s blast to centerfield one-hopped the fence, scoring Nick Emanuel. After advancing to third on the play at the plate, McBride swiped home to trim the deficit down to 9-2.
Western Nebraska regained a nine-run advantage in the sixth, tacking on two runs.
The Moo scratched one run back in the bottom of the inning with Luke Boynton driving in Taylor Howell with a single.
After the Pioneers scored a run in the top of the seventh, Fremont’s offense came to life.
“We challenged them and they responded, but we have to do a better job of being preventative instead of reactive and not waiting until we are in a hole to react and comeback,” Bennett said.
The Moo halved Western Nebraska’s lead with a three-run outburst. Kanin Dodge picked up an RBI the hard way, wearing a pitch with the bases loaded. Brock Reller tallied a run with an groundout before Howell launched his second double of the night.
A two-out homer by McBride, his first of the season, drew the Moo within four, 12-8, going into the final inning.
Fremont got one run back in the ninth as Luke White doubled then scored on an Owen Bischoff ground out.
McBride had a chance to tie the game with a pair of runners on, but lined out to centerfield, ending the comeback threat.
“It was a good ending to the game, but still the first six inning were not what we wanted them to be,” Bennett said. “If we come out and compete for nine innings like we did in the last three, then I think we are going to be in a good spot to win ball games, but we can’t expect to only compete for three out of nine and have a chance.”
Fremont starts a five-game road trip with two games against Souris Valley over the weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!