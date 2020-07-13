Moo's losing skid extends to five games

The Moo responded in the top of the fifth. With one out, Dodge lined a double to left-center field, then moved to third two batters later on a single to right by Brock Reller. Abdelnour lifted a fly ball to left, deep enough to allow Dodge to score on the sacrifice fly to give Fremont a 2-1 lead. In the sixth, the Moo extended their lead to 3-1. Hayden Klemenok led off the inning with a double to left, advanced to third on a fly out to the warning track in center by Jack Simonsen, then scored on a wild pitch. The Sabre Dogs responded in the bottom of the sixth, as Tim Conway led off the inning with a double, then scored two batters later when McClintock doubled to right, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

But in the top of the seventh, the Moo tallied two insurance runs. With one out, Abdelnour drew a walk, then Howell singled. A Klemenok walk loaded the bases and Simonsen singled through the left side to drive in Abdelnour and Howell and give the Moo a 5-2 lead before the Sabre Dogs stormed back with 11 runs in their final two innings.

Dodge was 3-for-5 to lead the Fremont offense in a losing effort. Simonsen was 2-for-5 with two RBI as well.

Friday - Western Nebraska 12, Moo 3

Western Nebraska raced out to a nine-run lead in three innings in defeating the Fremont Moo, 12-3, Friday night at Moller Field.