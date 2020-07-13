Moo's losing skid extends to five games

Fremont’s losing skid continued over the weekend, losing at home to Western Nebraska for a second time and dropping both games on the road against Souri Valley.
The Moo’s record sits at 9-8 and currently hold a share of first place with the Hastings Sodbusters.
Sunday - Souris Valley 5, Moo 4
The Fremont Moo cut a three-run deficit to one, but the Souris Valley bullpen allowed the Sabre Dogs to hold on win, 5-4, clinching a two-game series sweep.
The loss was Fremont’s fifth straight, a season-long losing streak. The Moo trailed 5-4 after 3.5 innings, but then lockdown relief pitching by Austin Glaze and Tanner Riley limited Fremont to just one hit and three baserunners over the final four innings.
The Moo got on the board in the first. With one out, Ronnie McBride reached on an error by the shortstop. He moved to third on Luke White’s single to left-center. Then, Matt Abdelnour singled up the middle to drive in McBride and give Fremont a 1-0 lead. Souris Valley answered in the bottom of the first. Cal Villareal was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then scored when Nik Levenstiens doubled to right.
The Moo wasted no time taking back the lead. Cooper Morrison led off the second by being hit by a pitch. With Ryan Koski at the plate, Morrison stole second, then moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Jaxson Simmerman’s single to right, giving Fremont a 2-1 lead.
The Sabre Dogs took the lead in the third. With one out, Josh Solomon hit a solo home run to tie the game at two. Mason Dineson followed with a single to left, Nik Levenstiens walked and Bo McClintock hit his third home run of the series against Fremont, a three-run shot to give Souris Valley a 5-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, the Moo responded. Morrison led off the inning by with a solo shot to right. With one out, Simmerman flared a single to right. He advanced to third when Sears singled to right, then scored on a wild pitch to cut the Sabre Dogs lead to 5-4.
Jaxson Simmerman paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Cooper Morrison homered for the first time this year.
Isaac Van Dyke scattered four hits over five innings of shutout relief.
Saturday - Souris Valley 13, Moo 5
Souris Valley exploded for five runs in the seventh and six runs in the eighth to erase a two-run deficit and defeat the Fremont Moo 13-5.
Trailing 5-2 going to the bottom of the seventh, the Sabre Dogs scored five runs in the inning, taking the lead on a three-run home run by Bo McClintock. Then in the eighth, Souris Valley scored six, the scoring capped by a McClintock two-run home run.
Fremont jumped ahead 1-0 in the third. Nick Emanuel drew a one-out walk, then moved to second when Dillon Sears singled to right. Emanuel advanced to third and Sears moved to second when Kanin Dodge grounded to second. Cooper Morrison bounced a single up the middle, scoring Emanuel. Souris Valley tied it in the fourth, as Bo McClintock drove in Justin Cooper with an RBI single.
The Moo responded in the top of the fifth. With one out, Dodge lined a double to left-center field, then moved to third two batters later on a single to right by Brock Reller. Abdelnour lifted a fly ball to left, deep enough to allow Dodge to score on the sacrifice fly to give Fremont a 2-1 lead. In the sixth, the Moo extended their lead to 3-1. Hayden Klemenok led off the inning with a double to left, advanced to third on a fly out to the warning track in center by Jack Simonsen, then scored on a wild pitch. The Sabre Dogs responded in the bottom of the sixth, as Tim Conway led off the inning with a double, then scored two batters later when McClintock doubled to right, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
But in the top of the seventh, the Moo tallied two insurance runs. With one out, Abdelnour drew a walk, then Howell singled. A Klemenok walk loaded the bases and Simonsen singled through the left side to drive in Abdelnour and Howell and give the Moo a 5-2 lead before the Sabre Dogs stormed back with 11 runs in their final two innings.
Dodge was 3-for-5 to lead the Fremont offense in a losing effort. Simonsen was 2-for-5 with two RBI as well.
Friday - Western Nebraska 12, Moo 3
Western Nebraska raced out to a nine-run lead in three innings in defeating the Fremont Moo, 12-3, Friday night at Moller Field.
The Pioneers tallied three runs in the first, two in the second and four in the third to build a 9-0 lead, then added four runs in the fifth to build the lead to 12.
Western Nebraska designated hitter Sam Hillyer was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI to pace the Pioneers offense for the second straight night, after driving in five runs with two homers Thursday night.
Fremont showed life offensively in the eighth, as Luke White hammered a two-run home run to left to get the Moo on the board. Then in the ninth, White drove in a run with a single to left to make it 12-3, Western Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!