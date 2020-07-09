Moo's offense stymied by Souris Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont — Souris Valley managed to do something no other Expedition League has been able to accomplish Wednesday night - hold the Fremont Moo to just one run.

A solo home run in the fifth provided the difference as the Moo fell 2-1.

“The bats weren’t getting it done tonight,” coach Shea Bennett said. “I think we were a little too big with our swings, trying to do too much. ...Just didn’t string enough together offensively, didn’t have enough base runners.”

The Moo were held to a season-low four hits with only two hits coming after the third inning while striking out 10 times.

“They just had good arms, they were executing well and weren’t giving us any freebies,” Bennett said.

Souris Valley grabbed the lead in the top of the second - their first lead of the three-game series - on a solo home run by Tim Conway.

Fremont provided an immediate response with Cooper Morrison grounding into a double play to score Jack Simonsen in the home half of the second inning.

Both sides traded zeros until the fifth when Josh Solomon took Moo reliever Isaac Van Dyke deep over the left field fence.