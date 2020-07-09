Moo's offense stymied by Souris Valley
Moo's offense stymied by Souris Valley

Moo's offense stymied by Souris Valley

Fremont Moo catcher Jaxson Simmerman takes a swing during the Moo's 2-1 loss to Souris Valley Wednesday at Moller Field.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont — Souris Valley managed to do something no other Expedition League has been able to accomplish Wednesday night - hold the Fremont Moo to just one run.

A solo home run in the fifth provided the difference as the Moo fell 2-1.

“The bats weren’t getting it done tonight,” coach Shea Bennett said. “I think we were a little too big with our swings, trying to do too much. ...Just didn’t string enough together offensively, didn’t have enough base runners.”

The Moo were held to a season-low four hits with only two hits coming after the third inning while striking out 10 times.

“They just had good arms, they were executing well and weren’t giving us any freebies,” Bennett said.

Souris Valley grabbed the lead in the top of the second - their first lead of the three-game series - on a solo home run by Tim Conway.

Fremont provided an immediate response with Cooper Morrison grounding into a double play to score Jack Simonsen in the home half of the second inning.

Both sides traded zeros until the fifth when Josh Solomon took Moo reliever Isaac Van Dyke deep over the left field fence.

Van Dyke took the loss for Fremont despite going four innings with only two hits allowed and striking out six.

Jame Scruto went three innings with the start. Grant Hubka tossed the final two frames, striking out three.

Jaxson Simmerman, in his first start of the year, was the only Moo player to notch multiple hits. The Nebraska-Omaha commit reached bases in the fifth and the eighth with a pair of singles.

The Moo sit at 9-4 through the first quarter of the season, leading the Clark Division by three games and holding the best record in the league.

“The beginning of the season has been awesome, they’ve been competing, we are off to a great start,” Bennett said. “We are just trying to continue that at the end of this long 20 games in 20 day stretch.”

Fremont begins a two-game set with the Western Nebraska Pioneers at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.

